The French Minister of Culture visits the Sphere fashion incubator and announces the France 2030 investment project





French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak visited Sphere on Tuesday, meeting a diverse group of designers at the renowned fashion incubator, where she revealed plans to support several design projects through France 2030, with a budget of 48 million. Rima Abdul Malak during her visit to the Sphere showroom – FHCM Abdul Malaks’ tour marked the first time a culture minister had visited Sphere, a cool show featuring French and international designers that hosted the men’s or women’s ready-to-wear season in Paris. A special project of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the governing body of French haute couture, Sphere has settled in recent years inside the Palais de Tokyo, a large exhibition space of art on the banks of the Seine. It is essential to pay attention to what the younger generation offers. I have always admired what the Federation does, such as its support for the transition to the circular economy, upcycling and recycling. And its support for the freedom of creation represented by France. So being here with designers from all over the world is very important, explained Abdul Malak. Praising the young designer for addressing issues of ecology and gender demarcation, the Minister was taken on a guided tour of Sphere by Pascal Morand, Executive President of the FHCM. This season, Sphere presents eight designers, who each have the opportunity to stage intimate shows within the show. They are Arturo Obegero, Christian Rumpf, Ponder.er, Jeanne Friot, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Steven Passaro, Uniforme and Valette Studio. A key role of the Minister of Culture is to support public art spaces, particularly where fashion can interact with film, dance, fine art and music. This is why holding Sphere at the Palais de Tokyo is so important, added the minister. Ponder.er – FHCM Before then unveiling a new investment plan called France 2030, to structure and support fashion and crafts in Paris and throughout France. The ministry has already launched a call for brands to express their desire to create relevant projects, with 48 million spread over the next eight years in the dart, design or fashion professions, or a mixture of the three. A separate Alternative Verte project, with a budget of 25 million, will help finance ideas in the new eco-responsible economy. Commented Morand: We very much appreciated this sign of support, conviction and energy on the part of the Minister in coming here today. And above all the commitment of the government to help not only large groups, but also young emerging talents. Under President Emmanuel Macron, the government has taken a much more militant role in favor of fashion and luxury. Previous French governments had tended to keep fashion at bay, a symbol of frivolity and self-indulgence. Macron even hosted dozens of designers, fashion house CEOs and editors at two sparkling dinners inside the Élysée Palace. Emanuel Marcon supported fashion even before he was president when he was economy minister. Why? Because he realized how fashion is a huge economic force, first of all. It is a source of export, employment and imagination, because fashion creates magic. And I found the fashion dinners extraordinary events, bringing together great fashion artists in one of the great symbols of our republic, the Élysée Palace, according to her. Of French Lebanese origin, cousin of Abdul Malaks, Georges Hobeika will present a couture show next week in Paris. When asked about her favorite designers, she hesitated: As a minister, I can’t say who my favorite designers are, as you see, I dress quite darkly.

