Milan Fashion Week with Sebastian Jean





Snob Diaries is a personal recap of seasonal Fashion Week events around the world, told through the lens of our staff and close friends. Highsnobiety Fashion Director Sebastian Jean takes us through Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023. On the day of arrival, there was a knock on the door of my hotel room around 11 p.m. When I open the door, there’s a courier standing in the hallway with a Prada tote. This is my invitation to the show which took place on Sunday. I later found out that the invitation, which was a plush cushion and pillowcase, would become a runway piece in the form of a bomber jacket. Day 1 of the shows, I’m wearing a matching Highsnobiety HS05 private label set. I posted an elevator mirror selfie on my Instagram story which is initiating a ton of DMs about when it will be available. Me and some new friends, Luigi and Luca, from DUST Magazine share a car for the week and we arrive at the Gucci show an hour early. We decided to go to a local trattoria for a quick lunch. I receive the vongole and it slams. Later that evening, I attended a cocktail party in Colmar and invited two model friends who are also in town, Kwadjo Asanten and Ahmad Ciss. Finally, it’s Sunday and it’s time for the Prada fashion show. I wear Prada from head to toe (of course). After the show, I go backstage and take some shots of the models. I also had a great conversation with one of Prada’s shoe designers about my sneakers (Pradax Cass Hirst Americas Cup). Miuccia and Raf are also backstage with everyone celebrating the show. On Monday, the last day of the shows, I attended GiorgioArmani and Zegna, both of which were amazing shows, a testament to the constitution of Italian fashion history. I get my final hotel drop off and say goodbye to my amazing driver, Marco. Until next time, Milan!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/snob-diaries-milan-fashion-week-sebastian-jean/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos