Kristin Chenoweth, 54, nearly REVERSED a tight dress

Kristin Chenoweth was seen spilling out of her pale blue bodycon dress in New York on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old stage and film actress was heading to a radio station to promote her new book – titled I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations For Saints, Sinners, And the Rest Of Us – when she her chest almost slipped out of the flashy dress.

This comes after she said on Monday Watch what’s happening live that her hair extensions saved her life during the 2012 lighting equipment accident on the set of The Good Wife.

In the new photos, Kristin looked in high spirits as she waved at the cameras.

However, her chest looked set to make a big appearance, as she wore the stunning little dress.

The dress lifted her chest to achieve cleavage, but at one point it looked a little too daring and on the verge of a public wardrobe malfunction.

From other angles, the dress looked more innocent.

The talented beauty wore her blonde hair with flattering makeup while managing to show off her toned and slender legs while wearing metallic high heels with a skinny ankle strap.

The mermaid added long diamond earrings and a diamond-encrusted cross around her neck.

Meanwhile, she thought back to her accident 11 years ago.

The chilling incident happened near a 7-Eleven store.

“I heard like the sound of a flag pole. I heard, ‘We’re losing the light’ and I heard action, and I woke up in Bellevue Hospital,” she said.

‘He punched me in the face then threw me into a sidewalk, [causing] a 7 inch skull fracture, hairline crack and fracture [in my nose] and cracked teeth and ribs.

Her hair extensions saved her life.

“They made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, ‘What is that metal stuff’ and I said, ‘Those are hair extensions’ and he said, ‘They saved your life.’

She then joked, “So anyone who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health.”

During WWHL, she also shared her thoughts on singer Ariana Grande playing Glinda The Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movies.

The actress who played Glinda in the first Broadway production of Wicked in 2003 said Ariana, 29, will “put her own stamp” on Glinda.

When asked by the Bravo host if she’d spoken to Grande about the role, she replied, “Yeah, I do.” She will put her own stamp on it. I’m so proud of her. I wanted her to do her Glenda. And that’s what she does. I’m proud of her.

‘What do you think about the Wicked movies being split in two? Is there enough for two? Cohen asked during the interview.

“There’s so much more in the books than we know about the characters, so yes there is,” the Tony Award-winning star replied.

And I haven’t read anything, but I think so. I think there’s enough,” she added.

Andy then wanted to know if filming had already started, but Chenoweth kept quiet, unable to divulge the information.

Wicked will be split into two films, released a year apart, according to director Jon M. Chu.

The news was revealed last year via the director’s social media, later reposted by Grande.

The films, which will be adapted from the Broadway musical, will be released on December 25, 2024 and December 25, 2025.

Ariana’s casting as Glinda the Good Witch was revealed in November, with co-star Cynthia Erivo, 36, signed on to play Elphaba.

Michelle Yeoh, 60, has also joined the cast and will play Madame Morrible, according to The variety.Madame Morrible is the headmistress of Shiz University’s Crage Hall, originally played by actress Carole Shelley in the original Broadway musical Wicked.

Wicked the Movie is based on the hit Broadway play, based on the 1995 book Wicked: Life & Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.