JW Anderson sports frog clogs at Milan Fashion Week





Written by Lea Dolan, CNN With the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the week’ is a regular series dedicated to unboxing the most talked about outfit in the last seven days. First there were pigeons, in the form of a Carrie Bradshaw Approved Cover . Then came a goldfish dress worthy of a red carpet. Today, Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson has selected a new animal to breed in the name of fashion: frogs. Frog clogs offered a moment of levity during the Milan show. Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Launched on the catwalk of his JW Anderson label at Milan Fashion Week, the amphibious clogs (available in yellow, blue and classic slime green) were made in collaboration with British rain boot makers Wellipets, including the iconic frog boots were once worn by Prince Harry. and Prince William when they were young. A 1987 photo of Harry, nestled in the crook of Princess Diana’s elbow while his frog feet dangled below, appeared in British newspapers. For Anderson, the cultural reference is “familiar”, reassuring and stems from “childhood memories”, he said in a press release. Prince William and Prince Harry wore Wellipets to watch Prince Charles play polo at Cirencester Polo Club on June 6, 1987 in Windsor. Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Instead of the typical Wellipets tall boot shape, originally designed for children, JW Anderson’s shorter, slip-on version resembles a mule. And while one might expect rubberized frog clogs to be a rather controversial shoe choice, the reaction on social media so far has been positive. One viral post on Twitter has already garnered over a thousand comments, many of which express an explicit desire to own a pair. It was a whimsical moment in the brand’s new collection, which also included a runway look featuring little more than a model adorned with tomato-themed painted tattoos carrying a white pillow. Sabrina Impacciatore was spotted front row in a Spring/Summer 2023 jumpsuit. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Anderson’s surreal touch was embraced by the front row of the Milan show, and influencer Hendrik Giesler also arrived wearing a black crew-neck T-shirt punctured by half-open ring can lids, a look from JW Anderson’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It was a star-studded audience filled with some of Italy’s hottest celebrities, including ‘The White Lotus’ star Sabrina Impacciatore, who wore a kitsch sunset-print jumpsuit also from the brand’s latest collection. , and “Bones and All” director Luca Guadagnino in a cozy beige zip-up fleece.

