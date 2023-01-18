Prom Dress Drive to benefit foster children – Port Arthur News

Prom Dress Drive to Benefit Foster Children Posted at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

An idea born of one Port Neches-Groves student will get a boost from another this month when CavOilCade Queen Trisha Almaraz hosts a Prom Dress Drive to benefit children in the foster care system.

It’s prom season and I was thinking about foster care, Almaraz said. I have prom dresses that I need to get rid of, and I know girls who say they don’t want the dress but no one wants to buy them.

Finding a way to help foster children is always a foresight for the senior in PNGHS who is considering attending Lamar University to become a social worker.

I know how difficult it is, Almaraz said. Every child should be able to experience a prom, no matter the circumstances.

Almaraz spoke to her mother, who reached out and eventually connected with a program started 15 years ago by Shari Pulliam of the Department of Family Services.

Her daughter was a freshman at PNGHS and asked what the foster kids had done for prom.

I started asking around and realized the kids weren’t going to prom because they didn’t have a dress to wear, Pulliam said. The state does not fund this.

So Pulliam asked community members to donate dresses and that year raised 50. Since then, that number has grown to over 2,000.

Sometimes, even though we provided the dresses, they still didn’t fit because they felt out of place, Pulliam. They may have just moved to this neighborhood or feel shy about it.

And from there, a whole new idea was born.

On February 25, the Courtyard Café in Groves will transform into a prom and prom. Homestay children at secondary schools in Region V attend the free event.

The girls arrive at 1 p.m. and are paired with a personal assistant to help them try on dresses. They get their hair and makeup done, wear shoes and jewelry, and can purchase additional dresses for upcoming events.

Meanwhile, the boys will meet at the Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch before getting a haircut at Sports Clips. Afterwards, members of the Tri-City Corvette Club let them choose the corvette of their choice and drive them to The Courtyard for dinner and a dance.

To see the excitement on the faces of these girls as they wait for the boys to arrive, Pulliam said. It’s actually a Cinderella moment. I saw the transformation.

But, she added, it goes well beyond one night.

They’re making new friends, gaining confidence, and they’re just able to see what this community is all about and how supportive we are of them and wish them luck,” she said. It’s so important these days to let people know that someone else cares about you.

Almaraz spoke of the excitement of attending the ball.

It is one of the special moments of my life that I will remember, she said. It’s a night to get your hair and makeup done and feel like the queen of the night.

This, Pulliam said, is one of the highlights of the annual event at The Courtyard.

They are among their friends and they are getting a total makeover, she said. And they can keep everything overnight.

About 30 children attend each year, and the event includes goodie bags, a photo booth, a live DJ, and a parade.

At the end of the night, they come up to me and say, ‘This is the best day of my life,’ Pulliam said. I have tears in my eyes thinking about it. It’s a lot of work but it’s so rewarding for me.

how to help

The Almaraz Walk is scheduled for January 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Texas Artist Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. For those unable to attend the event, dresses can be dropped off at the facility on January 26 and 27 during the day.

Pulliam said anyone interested in volunteering to help out at the prom can do so by emailing [email protected]