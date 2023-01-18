Simplicity, a bare chest and a refined fit at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Written by Angelo FlacaventoMilan, Italy

This article was originally published by The business of fashion editorial partner of CNN Style.

Difficult times can lead to fits of madness or a definitive assertion of sanity. It was the latter that ruled Milan Men’s Fashion Week which wrapped up on Monday: a very streamlined, very efficient, very product-centric Fall/Winter 2023 season, full of perfectly fine if largely tasteless clothes. It was less a celebration of normality than an exaltation of rigor, simplicity and purity.

In the words of Miuccia Prada: “In serious moments, you have to work seriously and responsibly. There can be no room for unnecessary creativity. Creativity makes sense and is only useful when it discovers new things.”

Alas, there have been no new discoveries this season, but a new formality has imposed itself: a symbolic rcall the order after years of dismantling entrenched notions of masculinity, dress codes and wardrobes. And yet what emerged was not a hardening of the masculine image but a sense of fragility, with tailored pieces landing on bare torsos and not shirts and ties.

Nowhere was this more evident than at Prada (top photo), which presented a collection that resembled Prada-issima in its modernist, minimalist intent and Raf-issima in its celebration of lean, hairless youth. There was nothing new here and yet it somehow felt newly appealing. What struck me was the emphasis on wardrobe archetypes, the mathematical and architectural play of proportions (either long and narrow or puffy and cropped), and the focus on cleanliness with a retro-futuristic touch. But it wasn’t all cold precision, it is Prada, after all: a land of contrarian thought fashion now run by not one but two creatives (Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons) as seen in the emphasis on the sternum as the erogenous zone. Long, fluttering shirt collars on coats and cardigans, but also low-cut necklines, draw the eye to this most delicate part of the body.

The emphasis on lanky youth also seemed rather narrow at Gucci, where tailoring and cleanliness, with a sort of laid-back California spirit, replaced the haute bohemian extravagance of the late Alessandro Michele. In other words, Michele’s take on fairy masculinity remained, but the maximalism he brought to his work was removed. The result was tasteful and sensitive, although unoriginal: from Cline to Y/Project, the echoes of other brands were palpable.

A model walks the runway during the Gucci show during Men’s Fashion Week in Milan on January 13, 2023. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

It was of course the most anticipated release of the season. The stakes were high, but given Gucci’s current circumstances, without a creative director and forced to show a committee-designed collection, there wasn’t much to expect. Hitting the pause button for a season might have been a better approach, but since this release was an exercise in cleaning up Gucci’s lexicon, the collection opened a door to the future.

Old school elegance and discretion are making a comeback. It was layers of deconstructed beige, velvet and double-breasted suits worn with ties at Giorgio Armani. For its finale, Armani sent couples holding hands and it all felt like a celebration of tradition that says a lot about the world we live in. In his second line, the Emporio Armani aviator was a joy to behold: Wrapped in wrap-around trench coats, asymmetrical button-up blazers, cropped trousers and chunky-soled ankle boots, he didn’t fall for the “Top Gun” trap. maintaining a gentle demeanor. Or, to quote Armani, “he’s human, subtle.” This collection was frankly an unexpected surprise: a tour through the possibilities of couture and elegance for a generation that has probably rarely explored such waters before.

Impeccably tailored blazers, Dracula capes, corsets and sheer blouses come in a restrained palette of black, white and very light gray at Dolce & Gabbana. It was tense and focused, though excessively repetitive. Here too, the skin was a gift but, visible through the shirts and under the coats and tops, the look was more sensual than fragile.

Elsewhere, housekeeping was front and center. Domesticity was everywhere: blankets, pillows, slippers and childhood memories. The emphasis on staying at home was somewhat odd: after the pandemic, we expected a fiercer desire for adventure, parties, other shores. And yet, in the uncertain world we inhabit, people are no doubt seeking reassurance.

Sometimes indoors and outdoors can form an interesting mix, converging in a sort of house party. Such was the case at Fendi, which united the perfect interior with a range of fiery and shiny equipment during a show marked by disco master Giorgio Moroder. Silvia Venturini once again toyed with duality and culminated in a mix of seductive, Seventies slim fit and liquefied outerwear in blankets that were a blast from start to finish. What’s exciting about his journey with menswear is the density and richness of each piece, without looking overdone, flashy or vulgar. Such a balance requires mastery and Venturini owns it.

Models present creations for Fendi during Men’s Fashion Week in Milan on January 14, 2023. Credit: Jin Mamengni/Xinhua/Getty Images

In his first menswear outing at Etro, designer Marco De Vincenzo felt both fiery and domestic, exploring both the idea of ​​home as home and the concept of home as fashion house. Etro started out as a fabric maker, so the show took place in a warehouse, amid scraps and rolls of fabric. De Vincenzo’s own love affair with fabric began as a child with a velvet blanket whose pattern was reproduced on a coat. And if the collection had a very Etro and very De Vincenzo allure, the Etro man seemed connected with his rejuvenated inner child, although still in search of a clear identity. All things considered, it was a good start.

Not everyone felt tranquil and welcoming: the times also call for subversion and rebellion. At MSGM, a rowdy take on school uniforms had a very early Raf Simons vibe, with fiery Italian panache, and it was fresh. The teenage angst that Dean and Dan Caten were exploring at Dsquared2 was about low suits, skin and hormones, in a collection that somehow took the brand’s clock back to where it all began some 20 years ago. ‘years.

Alyx was a thing of urban layers and prints galore, dreamed up with artist Mark Flood, while Simone Botte and Filippo Biraghi, aka Simon Cracker, expressed a much-needed rejection of the present with authentic punk verve. Their upcycled bric-a-brac is as rough and scrappy as it is vital, because there’s method in Vivienne Westwood-style craziness.

Luchino Magliano is the undisputed leader of the new generation of authors. What sets him apart is his ability to weave his concepts into clothing, not just the layers of storytelling that often surround them. Magliano is the herald of a slow, broken classicism that seems gloomy, undone and suspended, but also beautiful and full of life, in the glorious vein of Comme and Yohji, with a left-wing Italian twist. Federico Cina is also progressing rapidly, moving from the intimacy of his beginnings to a delicate but carnal sensuality with an expressive range.

Models walk the runway at the Zegna fashion show on January 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Estrop/Getty Images

In a reductionist season, blank slates were too often bland slates; It takes mastery and focus to strip things down and create simple, desirable garments. Of the classics, the best was Brioni’s infinitely subtle and internally luxurious release. Working on his own fabrics and finishes, Alessandro Sartori gave Zegna a confident punch: one in which clean lines and the absence of unnecessary details maximized textures, surfaces and emotions.

A model walks the runway during the JW Anderson show as part of Men’s Fashion Week in Milan on January 15, 2022. Credit: Victor Virgil/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

But it was Jonathan Anderson who stole the show with JW Anderson’s latest collection, presenting an act of resetting so crude, so powerful, that things went back to the roll of cloth. In a reflection on ownership, the ruffled shorts of a decade ago have made a comeback, in a more cheeky incarnation, and come full circle on the idea of ​​a shared wardrobe. It was a simplification with meaning.