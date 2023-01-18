Fashion
Howard University student combines fashion and service – The Hilltop
In early 2020, Howard University senior Lyric Amodia established The Movement Street Organization Inc., to blend creativity and service by creating socially responsible streetwear for outreach programs in cities served by the organization.
The Movement Street is a women-led organization active in the DMV, Flint and Detroit, MI. With Amodia’s connections to Flint, her passion for service began as a call for help from family members and friends to help raise awareness of Flint’s water crisis.
Flint’s water crisis is a public health issue that began in 2014 after the city’s drinking water was contaminated with lead and legionella bacteria. As the city failed to respond properly to the problem, many people fell ill. Coming from Germany, Amodia knew she had to do something for the city she loved so much, so she started a movement that would last a lifetime.
When I arrived in the United States and returned home, I found that one of my hometowns was on national television because it suffered from environmental racism, Amodia said. I wanted to help, I wanted to do this for my family, I want to do this for us
Amodia, with the help of volunteers, created a t-shirt that raised funds for the cause. The collection was named 810 H2O Collection, the two in H2O being a drop of water. Funds from the fundraiser were donated to the community to help end the crisis. Since the H2O collection, The Movement Street has done many more collaborations in the community to make sure people’s voices and causes are heard. An example of their work is buying Thanksgiving groceries for over 50 families each year. To do this, the association relies on volunteers.
Volunteer Carlos Eldridge, Jr., a political science student and history minor from Waldorf, Maryland, believes The Movement Street is a committed and selfless organization.
They really embrace the needs of the communities they’re in, no matter which one they’re in, Eldridge said. I feel like a lot of organizations sometimes try to come in and do their own work, but I love that Movement Street is watching to see what kind of work is already being done and how they can help.
Another way The Movement Street gives back to the community is by allowing Black-owned businesses and artists to showcase their talents by participating in the Creative Classic.
The Creative Classic provides a forum for black people to showcase art, community talent, and access to different networking opportunities. The Creative Classic will take place on February 18, 2023 at the MLK Public Library Auditorium.
Jordyn Britton is one of the event planners organizing this year’s festivities. She said she was very excited for the Howard community to see what the organization is working on.
We really wanted it to be a space for black creatives to network and see themselves working. We want to give artists the platform to be creatively free and showcase their work, and I’m really excited,” she enthused.
The Movement Street will soon be opening submissions for the Creative Classic and hope they will get wide turnout. Whether you’re a poet, artist, or entrepreneur, the Creative Classic is the perfect place to showcase those talents. More information will be released soon, but you can follow The Movement Street on all social media platforms (@themovementstreet) to stay up to date.
