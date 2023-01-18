Kendall Jenner steps out in a daringly transparent evening dress





Kendall Jenner wore the ultimate party dress last Friday night and proved she’s still good with the nipple after all these years. The model attended Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood wearing a completely see-through look without a care in the world. The dress in question is from the spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection by Ludovic de Saint Sernins. De Saint Sernin is known for its focus on sensuality and silhouette, and these were both showcased with this lookan asymmetrical midi dress featuring a high neck adorned with a plastic red flower. Jenner wore black underwear underneath, but ditched a bra over it to maximize the De Saint Sernin effect. While on the runway the model wore black lace-up boots with the dress, Jenner opted for a much more delicate look with strappy black vintage Manolo Blahniks. A Judith Lieber clutch, designed by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, to resemble a plate of sushi, completed the outfit. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Later, Jenner took to Instagram to show off the set more, though some deft lighting kept her from breaking some of the social media sites’ nudity guidelines. The model shared a handful of images lying on a bed in the dress and captioned the post with a black cat emoji. While for some, baring so much skin in public can be scary, but Jenner is used to it by now. While she vogue life in appearance video from last September, the model talked about what it was like to wear a completely sheer top at her first haute couture show for Marc Jacobs in 2014. I looked pretty cool even though my boobies were out, a- she declared. I remember getting a call from my agent telling me that Marc and Katie [Grand] wanted to put me in this kind of transparent top, and I thought, I’m in. That does not bother me. I’m all good with the nipple. It didn’t make me more nervous. I was really like, Dope, all they want is their vision. So let’s do it. I was completely at ease.

