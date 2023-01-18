Adidas hoax at Berlin Fashion Week announces co-CEO announcement

Global sportswear brand Adidas shocked the fashion world this week by apparently appointing a former factory worker as co-CEO, as well as revealing it was launching a pre-wear collection at Fashion Berlin weekend.

However, the utopian announcement was later revealed to be the work of fair pay campaigners, pressuring the sportswear giant to make pledges over workers’ pay and union rights.

The first of statements sent to fashion influencers from a fake Adidas email claimed former Cambodian factory worker and labor leader Van Ya Nak Phoan had been named co-CEO of the brand to assure consumers that Adidas products are the most ethical brand possible. to buy.

A second announcement revealed that a rumored new collection called REALITYWEAR would be launching at Berlin Fashion Week. The bogus statement said the line featured a collection of fashion-forward designs that highlight Adidas’ renewed commitment to workers’ rights.

An Adidas spokeswoman said: This was a hoax, a fake press release and a fake website. This was not released by Adidas.

At 4 p.m. Monday, throngs of fashionistas and influencers then turned out for an invitation-only show for the supposed REALITYWEAR brand. They were greeted by Van Ya Nak Phoan, who shook their hands and thanked them for being there. Visitors then saw models stumble and crawl down the runway, sometimes even clinging to onlookers to fend for themselves in shredded clothing.

Adidas declined to comment on the event. It was later revealed to be the work of The Yes Men activists, who worked alongside the Clean Clothes campaign to organize the heist.

Mike Bonanno, who founded the group over 20 years ago alongside his friend Andy Bichlbaum, said Fortune the event caused an emotional reaction from viewers. the people [who] came didn’t know it wasn’t Adidas, he explained. It was amazing to see people getting emotional and taking it seriously, they were really excited for Adidas to do this new thing and make a promise.

Some of them were really happy, they were almost in tears. The show was surprisingly moving, the models were in these really well designed but decrepit and dirty clothes. The people who were there were there to see Adidas, they want to buy Adidas stuff, maybe they came to wear it. And they would rather have clothes made without the workers suffering.

Adidas has vehemently denied allegations about working conditions in its supply chain. For more than 25 years, Adidas has taken various steps to ensure fair and safe working conditions for workers in its supply chain, the company said in a statement to Fortune. Adidas workplace standards commit our suppliers to progressively increase worker compensation and living standards through the continuous development of compensation systems, benefits, social programs and other services. The disposable income of workers at our supplier factories is usually significantly higher than the respective statutory minimum wage.

Adidas says a team of around 50 experts work in supplier countries to ensure workplace standards are enforced and adhered to. In 2021, Adidas conducted more than 1,200 factory audits of suppliers, it says, adding that when standards are breached it has a sanction mechanism that can lead to the termination of business relationships.

The co-CEO

Van Ya Nak Phoan is actually journalist Len Leng, who began her career covering a factory fire in Cambodia. I got goosebumps, she said of the prank show. I grew up in rural Cambodia with little access to education and healthcare, so with my work I really wanted to give voice to the voiceless.

What we want is for Adidas to start a conversation and stop ignoring these issues. It was time for them to start talking and engaging with activists and NGOs.

Ilana Winterstein of the Clean Clothes campaign has urged the fashion giant to sign its legally binding Pay Your Workers pledge. She said if Adidas takes the plunge, others in the market will follow suit.

It’s hard to top what happened yesterday, but we’ve been campaigning for Adidas to sign the Pay Your Workers deal for some time, from global weeks of action to dialogue with them. They have not yet come to the negotiating table to discuss with the unions who are behind the agreement and that is the key.

This is a systemic problem throughout the industry. It depends on what happens next and how Adidas reacts to this hoax, she added.

The headlines signal a bumpy start for Bjrn Gulden, who was CEO of Adidas for only a few weeks. Prior to his arrival, Adidas had been embroiled in a controversy over its relationship with Kanye West, now known as Ye, which ended late last year over his anti-Semitic remarks. Adidas was one of the few brands to retain its partnership with West following his online outbursts against Jews. As these went viral and gained support from extreme groups, the company ended the relationship, ending production of all Yeezy-branded products, saying Adidas would stop the Adidas Yeezy business with effect. immediate.

Adidas has been accused of social problems in Cambodia since 2015. At the time, the pressure group Human Rights Watch said it found evidence of discrimination and anti-union practices.