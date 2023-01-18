Florida boy cries for joy seeing his mother in wedding dress





A little boy saw his mother in her wedding dress for the first time and sobbed with happiness. Mekhi Sheffield, 11, played an important role at her mother Sommer Jean’s wedding on January 8: walking her down the aisle with her grandmother. Before the ceremony kicked off in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, Jean realized she didn’t have enough time to see her son in his suit and show him what she was up to. looked like in her wedding dress. “I told my makeup artist and hairstylist, ‘I guess I can’t do it,’ but they said they would take the time,” Jean, 34, a business analyst, told TODAY. com. Fortunately, Mekhi was nearby. With the filming of Jean’s hairdresser, he entered his mother’s bridal suite. “Oh, you are so beautiful!” said Jean in a video shared on Facebook. “Wow, mom, you’re really pretty,” Mekhi replies. “Are you ready to walk me down the aisle? Do you think you can do it?” asks the mother. “Are you going to cry? As the little boy nods, he is quickly overcome with emotion and begins to cry. “I love you,” Jean says as her son comes over for a hug. “Are these tears of joy? she asks, to which he replies, “I’m so happy for you.” Related: Parents of a girl with terminal cancer gave her a birthday party with all the princesses she loves Jean tells TODAY.com that Mekhi doesn’t like to cry in public, but he was upset because he had never seen his mother so glamorous until now. “When the camera went off, I wiped away his tears and reminded him how to hold his arm when he walked me down the aisle,” she says. “He was proud to do it.” Mekhi held on until the wedding march, becoming emotional again when he saw his future father-in-law, Jeff Jean, 42. The couple met online in May 2021 and got engaged a few months later on Thanksgiving Day. Jeff proposed at the dinner table, surprising his future wife’s family, including Mekhi. Mekhi’s mother says her son has become less introverted since becoming closer to his stepfather. Related: Why a father of teenagers makes sure he has the lair house The mother and son’s “first look” video has more than 7.6 million views on TikTok and other social media platforms, a “surreal” and humiliating experience for the couple. “As a mom, you want to share your child with the world and now people can see what I see,” Jean says, adding, “It was the best time of my life.” Related video:

