An underrated gem from the 90s that fell apart upon release

A neo-noir mystery film written and directed by Carl Franklin, Devil in blue dress (1995) follows World War II veteran Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins in the summer of 1948. Played by Denzel Washington, he is in desperate need of a job and soon becomes involved in the search for a mysterious woman – the titular devil in blue dress.





Her name was revealed in the opening moments of the film, and an almost mythical air materialized in every scene where “Daphne Monet” was mentioned. It was like she was a folktale. A mere saying of her name made audiences unsure if she would really end up existing as a character, if she was merely a plot as a McGuffin, if she would break the mythological mold and turn out to be true, or even if she ‘d. turn out to be a villain.

Just after the thirty-five minutes, Daphne called Easy via her landline and asked him to meet her privately. A minute of film later, Easy entered her room and she finally appeared on the screen. Hearing him speak in front of the audience had a face that matched the voice that just added to the mystique of the character. Also, after audiences waited over half an hour to meet the main character, a big suspense was created when Jennifer Beals has a minute-long voiceover as plans of Easy going to its location flash on the screen.

Adapted from a 1990 novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, the film had an air of almost alarming seduction from the start – its music, the darkened color palettes, the soft and subtle camerawork. It all fit neatly into a neo-noir spectacle for the cinematic ages that should have resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Initial response from critics

As already alluded to, the film created to tremendous effect a tone reminiscent of American film noir of the 1940s and 1950s. Critics shared these sentiments, while praising Devil in blue dress for his often dazzling dialogue. If there was anything criticized to too harsh a degree, it was the plot – the general path the story takes to reach its conclusion.

But again, Franklin’s interactions, cast performances, and dialogue resulted in characters that were consistently charming, whether they worked in an enticing plot or a suitably entertaining sequence of events that ultimately facilitated the most compelling elements. more stylistic of cinema.

Don Cheadle was particularly acclaimed for his supporting role as “Mouse” Alexander, and it remains perhaps the greatest role of his career nearly thirty years later. He basically carried the film on his back despite the roles of more established actors – in reality, everyone else involved like Washington, Beals and Sizemore were better known than Cheadle. But despite those big names, the movie just couldn’t roll in theaters.

Box office results

Despite an impressive 92% approval rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Devil in blue dress only earned $22 million on a budget of $27 million. For reference: the three highest-grossing films of 1995 were Apollo 13 (1995) in third place with $355 million in revenue, toy story (1995) as runner-up with $363 million, and Die hard with a vengeance (1995) leads with $366 million.

At the end of the rung was Jumanji (1995) in tenth place, and it still grossed just under $263 million at the worldwide box office. Again: Devil in blue dress only racked up $22 million in total. Thrillers and thrillers generally don’t perform as well as action/adventure, comedies, or dramas, but they’re still ahead of genres such as horror and westerns when it comes to global gross AVERAGE.

Unfortunately for Franklin and his team, 1995 in film was saturated with franchise slices like golden eye (1995), an entry in the James Bond film series, starring batman forever (1995) by Joel Schumacher and the aforementioned Die hard with a vengeance.

Moreover it is that Devil in blue dress hit theaters just a week after its biggest competitor: Se7fr (1995). The movies aren’t too similar in style, but they belong to the same genre – and even subgenres – of crime, mystery, and suspense. And as it turned out, Seven was one of the most critically and commercially successful films of its genre throughout the decade.

Although there is an argument that Se7fr is classified as a thriller, the elements of crime, mystery, and suspense are nonetheless prevalent in both projects. The genre lines are good, but the difference in box office numbers are not. Directed by David Fincher, Se7fr made $327 million on a budget of $34 million, making it one of the ten highest-grossing films of 1995. And at this point, it’s clear just how far Carl Franklin’s film has performed poorly commercially in comparison.

The film’s success in retrospect

Nowadays, thanks to his sharp directorial style and indelible performances, Devil in blue dress is often considered by moviegoers and critics to be one of the most underrated films of the 90s. eventually left it in their wake.

Several movies that are loved today flew under the commercial radar when they were released. There are even films of the neo-noir genre that are very popular today but technically missed in theaters: fight club (1999) by David Fincher and Mulholland Drive (2001) by David Lynch, for example. Both of these projects barely made their money at the box office, but still underperformed enough to fit the definition of a box office bomb.

Ultimately, however, the respective results in theaters are in no way indicative of the quality of any given film. Devil in blue dress was never going to address families, as toy story (1995) for example. One of the most profitable products of the year. But it also wasn’t part of a big franchise like die hardand it also didn’t feature any newsworthy plot twists like Se7fr. It was doomed from the start in terms of commercial success, but in terms of overall quality, Devil in blue dress is up there as one of the absolute best of the year.