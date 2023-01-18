Fashion
Missouri lawmakers pass stricter dress code for women at State House
(CNN) — Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives passed a stricter dress code for women this week as part of a new set of rulesand now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket such as a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer.
The addition, which was offers by Republican State Rep. Ann Kelley, sparked outrage from some Democrats who said the change was sexist because the dress code for men was not changed.
Men in the Missouri House of Representatives must wear a jacket, shirt, and tie. The old dress code for women called for “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots.”
Kelley, speaking on the floor of the house, said she felt compelled to offer the change that “cleans up some of the language… reflecting the language in the gentleman’s dress code”.
“Men are required to wear a jacket, shirt and tie, right? And if they walked in here without a tie, they’d be run over in a heartbeat. If they walked in without a jacket, they’d get crushed in the blink of an eye. So we’re so interested in being equals,” Kelley said Wednesday during the debate on the floor.
Women hold less than a third of the seats in the Missouri House, which is made up of 116 men and 43 women, according to the state house website.
The dress code amendment passed in a voice vote and the rules package was later passed by the GOP-controlled legislature in a 105-51 vote, but not without pushback and debate from the side. House Democrats.
“Do you know how it feels to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to figure out if it’s appropriate or not?” Democratic state Rep. Ashley Aune proclaimed from the floor of the House.
Republicans changed their amendment to include cardigans after Democratic State Rep. Raychel Proudie criticized the impact blazers could have on pregnant women.
Democratic State Rep. Peter Merideth declined to vote on the amendment, telling his colleagues on the ground, “I don’t think I’m qualified to say what’s appropriate or not for women and I think it’s a really dangerous road for us to go down.”
“You’ve all had a collusion for the past two years when we’ve talked about maybe, maybe wearing masks in a pandemic to protect each other. How dare the government tell you what to wear on your face? Well, I know some governments require women to wear things on their face, but here, oh, it’s okay because we’re just talking about how many layers they should have on their shoulders,” he said. added Merideth.
In the US Congress, until 2017, reporters and lawmakers were required to wear robes and blouses with sleeves if they wanted to enter the chamber of the House. A group of bipartisan women legislators protested against their “right to bare arms”, prompting then-President Paul Ryan’s office to admit that the dress code “could be modernized a bit”. The US Senate also changed its rules later, The New York Times reported.
Aune told CNN on Friday afternoon that the shift signals that Republicans in the state aren’t focused on “important issues.”
“In 2019, House Republicans passed the abortion ban that went into effect this summer after the Dobbs decision, completely restricting women’s right to choose in this state, and on the first day of our legislature, they are stepping up their efforts to control women,” she said on “CNN Newsroom.”
“It’s crazy to me. I think it sends a message that the Republican Party, the Missouri GOP, doesn’t have the best interests in mind and (isn’t) focused on the important issues.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/atlanta/news/missouri-lawmakers-adopt-stricter-dress-code-for-women-in-state-house/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Missouri lawmakers pass stricter dress code for women at State House
- Prabowo invites Jokowi to his office at the Ministry of Defense, what are we talking about?
- The documents show that Ana Walshe disappeared by her employer, not her husband
- Explainer: What’s at stake in Turkey as Erdogan faces major election challenge
- Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywoods fight against bullying
- A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Kalapuragi in Karnataka
- Set buffs for two at home against Washington schools
- Helen Mirren to sell Hollywood Hills mansion for $24 million
- An underrated gem from the 90s that fell apart upon release
- Boris Johnson’s ‘memoir like no other’ is sure to be filled with lies
- Modis’ China policy is a failure
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more