Missouri lawmakers pass stricter dress code for women at State House

(CNN) — Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives passed a stricter dress code for women this week as part of a new set of rulesand now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket such as a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer.

The addition, which was offers by Republican State Rep. Ann Kelley, sparked outrage from some Democrats who said the change was sexist because the dress code for men was not changed.

Men in the Missouri House of Representatives must wear a jacket, shirt, and tie. The old dress code for women called for “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots.”

Kelley, speaking on the floor of the house, said she felt compelled to offer the change that “cleans up some of the language… reflecting the language in the gentleman’s dress code”.

Jeff Roberson/AP



“Men are required to wear a jacket, shirt and tie, right? And if they walked in here without a tie, they’d be run over in a heartbeat. If they walked in without a jacket, they’d get crushed in the blink of an eye. So we’re so interested in being equals,” Kelley said Wednesday during the debate on the floor.

Women hold less than a third of the seats in the Missouri House, which is made up of 116 men and 43 women, according to the state house website.

The dress code amendment passed in a voice vote and the rules package was later passed by the GOP-controlled legislature in a 105-51 vote, but not without pushback and debate from the side. House Democrats.

“Do you know how it feels to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to figure out if it’s appropriate or not?” Democratic state Rep. Ashley Aune proclaimed from the floor of the House.

Republicans changed their amendment to include cardigans after Democratic State Rep. Raychel Proudie criticized the impact blazers could have on pregnant women.

Democratic State Rep. Peter Merideth declined to vote on the amendment, telling his colleagues on the ground, “I don’t think I’m qualified to say what’s appropriate or not for women and I think it’s a really dangerous road for us to go down.”

“You’ve all had a collusion for the past two years when we’ve talked about maybe, maybe wearing masks in a pandemic to protect each other. How dare the government tell you what to wear on your face? Well, I know some governments require women to wear things on their face, but here, oh, it’s okay because we’re just talking about how many layers they should have on their shoulders,” he said. added Merideth.

In the US Congress, until 2017, reporters and lawmakers were required to wear robes and blouses with sleeves if they wanted to enter the chamber of the House. A group of bipartisan women legislators protested against their “right to bare arms”, prompting then-President Paul Ryan’s office to admit that the dress code “could be modernized a bit”. The US Senate also changed its rules later, The New York Times reported.

Aune told CNN on Friday afternoon that the shift signals that Republicans in the state aren’t focused on “important issues.”

“In 2019, House Republicans passed the abortion ban that went into effect this summer after the Dobbs decision, completely restricting women’s right to choose in this state, and on the first day of our legislature, they are stepping up their efforts to control women,” she said on “CNN Newsroom.”

“It’s crazy to me. I think it sends a message that the Republican Party, the Missouri GOP, doesn’t have the best interests in mind and (isn’t) focused on the important issues.”