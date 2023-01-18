Mary J. Blige celebrates her 52nd birthday in a bling-out dress





Mary J. Blige was dripping in diamonds on her 52nd birthday. The singer celebrated her big day surrounded by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Usher, Queen Latifah and Fat Joe at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday. Blige stole the show in a custom crystal-encrusted Matthew Reisman Collection mini dress with a sky-high hemline, pairing the plunging silver style that was completed in less than 24 hours with a healthy dose of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz and Pristine Jewelers. Along with a trio of icy chains, the superstar also wore a pair of huge diamond hoops and a handful of sparkling studs, bracelets and rings. The singer opted for a long chinchilla coat by Konstantine Furs and dazzling stilettos by Ren Caovilla to complete her birthday cut. Blige shone from head to toe on her special day. WireImage Blige went just as daring with her glam for the evening, putting her platinum blonde locks in a sky-high bun and opting for a dramatic smoky eye and glossy nude lip. The “Family Affair” singer showed off the extravagant outfit on Instagram on Monday while reflecting on the “crazy” party. “WOW!!! What a night!!!” she captioned a series of photos from the evening. “It’s nothing like partying with people you really LOVE and who LOVE you back!!! That energy was crazy and unmatched!!! Thank you everyone for all the birthday LOVE!!! I am so thrilled and still recovering from Saturday!!! #Capricorn Season. The singer says she is “still recovering” from the star-studded evening. WireImage Blige thanked all her friends and fans on her “lovely” birthday. WireImage The star-studded party came less than a week after Blige celebrated her birthday with a more “intimate” dinner at Brooklyn’s new Chop House Times Squares VIP area. Sources told Page Six the singer was joined by rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and restaurant owner Robert Don Pooh Cummins. The “All the Way Up” rapper even surprised Blige with a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” as big cakes topped with sparklers were delivered to their table. The birthday girl paired her sparkly ensemble with a floor-length fur coat. WireImage Obliged, of course, went all out with her first birthday outfitappearing in a colorful printed Emilio Pucci top, metallic pink Frame jeans and a bright green Gucci belt with matching Jennifer Le boots.

