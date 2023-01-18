Fashion
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate is a distraction
Women serving in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate Democrats have seen as an unnecessary distraction from the problems facing the state.
The new rules require legislators and staff to wear a jacket such as a cardigan or blazer. The Republican lawmaker who introduced the change said it was done to ensure decorum and reflect men’s dress code. Democrats called it ridiculous, saying women shouldn’t be scrutinized for their fashion choices.
Republican Rep. Ann Kelley, who introduced the amendment, said it cleans up language in current House rules so that the dress code for women mirrors the dress code for men.
It is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere in the House and to ensure that this happens, I felt compelled to move this amendment, she said during the debate on Wednesday.
His original amendment stated that women would be required to wear business attire, specifically a jacket, which would include blazers and knit blazers. After heated debate, a revised amendment was passed to clarify that a cardigan could also be worn.
Men in the Missouri House of Representatives were already required to wear a jacket, shirt, and tie. Under the old dress code, women had to wear dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots. A second layer of clothing was not necessary.
Kelley said decorum was a key reason for his proposal — an idea that Democrats have embraced.
I’ve seen a lot of lack of decorum in this room in my two years here and not once has that lack of decorum been spurred on by someone’s blazer or lack thereof, Rep. Ashley Aune said. , a Democrat. There are many ways to break the decorum in this room. But a woman, what she wears, it’s ridiculous.
Aune went on to say that she was personally questioned about her attire, even though she followed the rules.
Do you know what it’s like to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to figure out if it’s appropriate or not? she says.
Virginia Ramseyer Winter, an associate professor at the University of Missouri’s School of Health Professions and director of the Center for Body Image Research and Policy, said lawmakers shouldn’t even have debated it because it puts unnecessary emphasis on the appearance of women rather than the problems. .
I think it reinforces the idea that we value women more for their looks above other more important things like their intelligence and contributions, she said.
Ramseyer Winter and other critics of the measure said the debate echoes one over abortion restrictions that lawmakers approved last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
I think it also sends the message that we have to control women’s bodies, she said.
Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat, challenged the amendment before it was changed to include the cardigan. She pointed out that it would not be easy for pregnant women to comply as they do not make jackets or blazers for pregnant women. It could be very uncomfortable, especially in a pro-life state.
The dress code was just a small part of a set of rules that state lawmakers finally approved last Wednesday.
There are some very serious things in this set of rules that I think we should be debating, but instead we are fighting, again, for women’s right to choose something. And this time, that’s how she covers up, Proudie said.
The legislators ofother statespushed dress code rulessexistand culturally insensitive. Long-standing congressional ban on sleeveless tops and open-toed shoescaused a fightin 2017 before these rules were updated.
Missouri Republicans said criticism of the dress code was overblown as all rules made clear what was required.
It’s a normal process for any entity regarding a professional work environment, Republican State Rep. Doug Richey said. We happen to have a political context that we have to navigate and because of that it is time for some members to stand up and try to make something out of it that is not the case.
Yet Rep. Peter Merideth, a Democrat, refused to vote on the dress code amendment because he didn’t want to dare say what was appropriate or inappropriate for women. In the House, there are 43 women and 116 men.
It’s ridiculous, he said. Our people sent us here to pass laws, not to fight over mandates and rules on women’s clothing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/news/2023/01/17/missouri-democrats-say-house-dress-code-debate-a-distraction/69815426007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate is a distraction
- Jokowi officiates the name of the tactical vehicle manufactured by Pindad under the name Maung
- Turkish foreign minister to visit United States amid difficult relations
- Future of Kerala table tennis players in jeopardy due to association split
- China’s population is shrinking for the first time since the 1960s
- Mary J. Blige celebrates her 52nd birthday in a bling-out dress
- People came up with names for Boris Johnson’s memoir – 27 must-reads
- Atopic eczema is significantly associated with excessive scarring in new UK analysis
- Hockey World Cup: 12 Japanese players on the field, FIH investigates | Hockey news
- Somalia attack leaves 26 dead at military base near Mogadishu – BBC News
- PM Modi to inaugurate metro lines and lay foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai
- How to Protect Long-Term Cognitive Health