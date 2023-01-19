It’s a classic: the turtleneck reigns supreme at Paris fashion week | paris fashion week





The struggle to stay warm as energy bills soar across Europe has finally hit the men’s catwalks in Paris. The French solution? Let them wear polo necks. At Givenchy they were tall and black, while at Wales Bonner they were tight salmon pink. Elsewhere there were classic black turtlenecks at Hed Mayner worn with faux fur stoles and candy pink versions at Walter Van Beirendonck. On the opening night of Paris Fashion Week, Saint Laurent showed funnel neck sweaters, some of which turned into dresses. Covering the mouths of their wearers, they seemed to swallow the models whole. The polo collar has a long tradition in the European style. It’s a classic, agreed Matthew Williams, creative director of the French brand Givenchy, backstage, who opened his show with five of them. We do this kind of thing every season. Williams is best known for his punk approach to tailoring, but this season he’s worn his polo necks under sharp black suits and broad-shouldered camel coats. Some skimmed the chin, while others were so wide you could layer a sweater underneath. During the 1960s, turtlenecks entered the wardrobe of intellectuals such as Samuel Beckett and Michel Foucault, and Italian movie stars such as Marcello Mastroianni, who regularly paired it with a trench coat and a hat with wide edges. Overnight, they would become the unofficial uniform of left bank thinkers and the red carpet on the Riviera. Some Saint Laurent turtlenecks seemed to swallow the models whole. Photography: Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock But recently, the polo collar has become a thorny subject in France. It started last fall when French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged civil servants to ditch their shirts and ties for a polo neck rather than turn up the heat and culminated when Emmanuel Macron arrived at meeting while wearing black cashmere, prompting opposition leader Marine Le Pen to tweet: Not enough heating? Let them wear cashmere. A favorite too among the 1% both fictional (Successions Shiv Roy carries 700 versions of Gabriela Hearst) and real (LVMH’s billionaire owners, the Arnault family, are rarely seen elsewhere), they are also the de facto uniform of Tech CEOs who are among the richest people in the world. Few French people will want to look like Macron this week. Tomorrow, Paris will come to a standstill as thousands of workers strike in the capital’s public transport network to oppose a reform planned by its government to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Sign up for fashion statement Style with substance: smart fashion writing and inspiring shopping arcades – expect both expertise and irreverence Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. A solution is then polar fashion. A heavy cream version of North Face was spotted three times in two days, not on the catwalk, but by the people who made it there: drivers, reporters and photographers. Outside the Givenchy show, a driver, Khaldo, said it was so hot you could get away with just wearing a t-shirt underneath. There was, he agreed, no need for a polo neck underneath.

