Margot Robbie steals the show in a high-slit silk dress at the Sydney premiere of ‘Babylon’





Margot Robbie stunned fans in a silky, vintage-inspired Versace dress as she graced the premiere of Babylon in his native Australia this week! At the Sydney red carpet event, the Oscar nominee, 32, showed off her ample curves and toned figure in a periwinkle, low-cut and fitted gown with a daring thigh-high slit and lace detailing red which helped to highlight her sculpted legs. READ MORE: Margot Robbie Smolders in an Ab-Baring cutout dress on the cover of ‘Vanity Fair’ Margot Robbie wears a sultry, silky, lace-embellished Versace dress on the red carpet Robbie’s Versace dress is from the luxury Italian label’s Spring 1995 Couture collection, and it also features spaghetti straps with gold embellishments, a corseted bodice and ruching. Its red lace details highlighted the slit. In addition to the jaw-dropping article, the amsterdam the actress paired matching light blue heels. The Once upon a time in Hollywood alum wore her long blonde tresses, parted in the middle and styled in sleek, loose waves. As for makeup, Me Tonya star opted for a subtle smokey eye look with voluminous lashes, added a radiant pink blush along her cheekbones and topped it off with a glossy pink lip. On the mat, Robbie joins her Babylon co-stars for the photos, including Diego Calva, Phoebe Tonkin and Samara Weaving, who appeared to match Robbie in a baby blue dress. Robbie talks about his determination to star in Babylon And an “exhausting” filming process In an interview with W Magazine this month, Robbie noted that his role in Babylon as a silent film actress, Nellie LaRoy was a role she felt immediately drawn to. (That might explain his incredible performance!) In the film, Robbie’s character, LaRoy, is a bubbly, lively and wild Hollywood party animal. “When I received the script for Babylon, I felt like I had to,” she explained. “I’ve never felt that way about a script. I was frantic at one point, I suggested we show up at the director’s house. When we finally met, I said, I have to play this character, it’s mine. The Birds of prey alum went on to add, “Playing a crazy girl is not difficult for me. [Laughs] Back then, in the 1920s, there was more cocaine in LA than there is today. Thirty-somethings ran the studios and 20-somethings became millionaires. She continued: “There were no rules, it was a completely new industry and nothing was regulated. They had a lot of fun, they partied a lot. Nellie is at the center of this world. And she doesn’t wear a lot of clothes! One of the main costumes I wear in the movie is overalls with no bra, no top, no nothing and no one likes dressing up more than me. Babylon is currently playing in theaters, and the film (which also stars Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and more) is also available to stream on Amazon Prime.

