Milan Mens Shows 2023: Where K-Pop and the White Lotus Converged

MILAN It’s been nearly 72 years since Giovanni Battista Giorgini, scion of an old Florentine family, telephoned a group of American buyers attending the spring haute couture shows in Paris and invited them to attend a fashion show at him.

Five accepted. They were Seventh Avenue designer Hannah Troy and buyers from B. Altman and Bergdorf Goodman of New York, I. Magnin of San Francisco and Morgans of Montreal. Giorgini’s experiment was so successful that the shows were soon moved to Palazzo Pitti, attendance increased by exhibitors, and the cornerstone of a post-war Italian fashion industry was laid.

It is unlikely that Giorgini could have imagined that seven decades later Italian fashion shows would attract thousands of guests, with an equal number of press and crowds clamoring for glimpses of fashion show attendees like the band members of K-pop boys Enhypen.

As much as any trend or runway show (or staff guessing game; we see you, Gucci), it was the continuity of Giorgini’s vision that struck an observer this week and how enduring the claim and rugged Italy over the primacy of fashion remains.