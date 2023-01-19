Dress code, co-chairs announced for Karl Lagerfeld theme





The 2023 Met Gala will have fans levitating. On Wednesday, Vogue announced the celebrities who will be hosting the fashionable red carpet as well as the official dress code for the May Day event, which will pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. Anna Wintour chose Dua Lipa, Penlope Cruz, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel to join her as co-hosts of the evening, which will celebrate Lagerfeld’s work for Chanel, Fendi, Chlo, Balmain and their namesake brands. The accompanying exhibition, titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, will showcase 150 looks designed by Lagerfeld throughout his illustrious career, curated by Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of costume institutes, and Amanda Harlech, collaborator longtime building of Lagerfeld, which serves as exhibits. creative advisor. Wintour chose to honor Lagerfeld’s decades-long career following his death in 2019. WireImage Well Named, the dress code is simple: “in honor of Karl”. While many stars have already sported Chanel on the Met Gala red carpet, including Anna Wintour, who was a dear friend of Lagerfeld and wore her designs almost exclusively to the major event, Cruz will no doubt be wearing a Chanel number. dazzling as the brand’s longtime muse and face. The ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ actress even made her Chanel runway debut following the designer’s death in 2019. Actress Michaela Coel attended her first Met Gala in 2021. AFP via Getty Images It remains to be seen whether guests will wear Lagerfeld originals throughout his nearly seven-decade career, current looks from Chanel (which is now designed by Virginie Viard, who was Lagerfeld’s right-hand man at home) or even outfits simply inspired by the fashion legend, famous for her black-and-white outfit, mittens and powdery white ponytail. Perhaps a brave soul will channel Lagerfeld’s beloved feline Choupette or the cat could potentially make an appearance itself. Recently retired tennis great Roger Federer is close friends with Wintour, with Vogue’s editor even calling him his “hero” in a lengthy article about the athlete. WireImage

