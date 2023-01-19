Inside a $23 Million Hawaiian Home With High Fashion Touches and Pristine Views

When socialite and designer Tiana Torii and her husband, Nobu Torii, purchased this home in Honolulu, Hawaii, they sought to create a Japanese-inspired residence that respected and reflected Japanese culture in subtle and overt ways. Tiana, who led many of the design decisions for the home, also wanted the spaces to showcase her love of high fashion and art in a playful way.

The entrance and the living space, with a perfect view of the ocean. SoareHawaii

This stunning single-family home, known as Casa di Alta Moda, or the House of Haute Couture, recently listed for $23 million and is located in a private gated community with incredible ocean views. The clifftop home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and spans nearly 8,795 feet on a half-acre lot.

When the couple first crossed the House a few years ago, they loved the location, but gutted the house and spent the next two years redoing the residence to their exacting standards. The home has just about every amenity you could want, like a saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, and commercial-grade movie theater with French linen walls, but it’s the design details that stand out. really stand out. There’s also a Snaidero kitchen designed by Ferraris design firm, Pininfarina, which offers stunning views of Diamond Head.

The Snaidero kitchen, designed by Ferrari design firm Pininfarina. SoareHawaii

I wanted the house to be Japanese in all its essences but with a modern touch, says Tiana Forbes. I made it in such a way that people who truly understand Japanese history and culture would understand all the hidden meanings. The obsession with detail and quality are shared values ​​of Japanese and French culture, which is why there has always been mutual love and respect between the two countries.

The couple, who both have Japanese roots, spend half the year in Paris and move to the East Coast to cut travel time. Tiana is a regular at Paris fashion shows and is part of the fashion world. So she wanted to incorporate this aspect of her life into the house in a unique way.

The saltwater infinity pool overlooking the ocean. SoareHawaii

She outfitted the home with bespoke furniture from major fashion houses, including a bespoke Bottega Veneta daybed; a Fendi desk; benches, leather consoles, tables, chairs and a wall installation, all signed Louis Vuitton; and Herms stools. She even upholstered chairs using fabric from a Chanel jacket with a Herms Petit H handle and uses those handles in her closet as a nod to French culture. She has also collected pieces and fabrics from boutiques over the years; for example, she wallpapered one wall with Chanel Lesage fabric and another with Louis Vuitton canvas. She also bought furniture from classic luxury designers, like Mies van der Rohe, B&B Italia, Molteni, Eames and Cassina, to name a few. Future buyers can take advantage of all these rooms, as the house is sold fully furnished with no art.

A desk. SoareHawaii

I chose classic furniture that would never go out of style as a backdrop for the fun and vibrant art, she says. Many fashion and art pieces are meant to brighten up the home. They are whimsical pieces that are fun and make me happy. Most of the works I have chosen are from Japanese artists influenced by Western culture, as Hawaii is a mix between the two. The underlying theme of the house is East meets West.

There’s art from Noguchi, Masami Teraoka, Takashi Murakami, and Hiroyuki Matsuura. Tiana collects art from Japanese artists who fuse Eastern culture with Western culture.

The living room, with a Jamie Tresserra coffee table in the Tatami area. SoareHawaii

Japonisme is a French term for the influence of Japanese art and architecture on Western artists in the late 19th century, from Monet to Vincent Van Gogh to Degas, she says. They were greatly inspired by Japanese Ukiyo-e prints. Even the Bearbricks are a fusion between East and West. The Japanese company Medicom Toy has collaborated with brands like Chanel and Fendi. During these collaborations, they were led by Karl Lagerfeld who loved Japan and Japanese pop culture.

The dining room, with a Hiroyuki Matsuura anime painting on the ceiling. SoareHawaii

The house is very private and safe, with 24 hour security and automated German metal shutters for a locked down lifestyle. Residents are a short drive to the beach and Honolulus’ best shopping, dining and entertainment.

The cinema room, with bespoke French linen walls. SoareHawaii

Living in Hawaii is truly heavenly, and the ocean views are soul-rejuvenating, she says. I spend so much time in Paris that the influence of western design has naturally merged with the lightness of Hawaii. As a designer, I wanted to bring all of these other elements into the house in an omakase style that would blend history, art, and fashion.