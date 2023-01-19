It just happened! Met Gala 2023 dress code announced





In case you missed it, this year’s Costume Institute exhibition is dedicated to the legacy of fashion’s most hyperactive and prolific mastermind, the polymath designer Karl Lagerfelda who put even the most dexterous multitaskers to shame. , and whose uniform (firmly starched collars, Ancien Régime-esque ponytail) has become the stuff of legend. With Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Costume Institutes Curator Wendy Yu Andrew Bolton and longtime Lagerfeld collaborator Amanda Harlech, the exhibitions creative consultant, have the difficult task of synthesizing the careers of the designers. in about 150 looks. But thankfully, at this year’s Met Gala, paying tribute to Mr. Lagerfeld isn’t just a task for conservatives, as the 2023 dress code is In Honor of Karl. It’s a time for all esteemed guests to salute one of fashion’s greats, and from our perspective, the theme has many wonderful ways to enter it. Lagerfeld, lest you forget, designed for a handful of Balmain, Patou, Chlo, Fendi, Chanel,and its eponymous brands are therefore a rich treasure trove of materials, eras and aesthetics to tap into for inspiration. And so, honoring Lagerfeld on the Met Gala red carpet leaves attendees, who include co-chairs Michaela Coel, Penlope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, with three options. The first, most authentic approach would be to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld runs; the second would be to wear modern-day Chanel or Fendi, two houses on which Lagerfeld left an indelible mark; and the third and perhaps the most obvious? To find a Choupette of your own and dress the Lagerfeld. Which itinerary will secure a glamorous attendee a spot on our best-dressed list? An original look! It’s assumed that Lagerfeld would have hated a half-hearted tribute, and with such a huge body of work, guests should have no trouble unearthing a one-of-a-kind piece. A young Karl Lagerfeld as chief designer at Jean Patou; July 21, 1958.Photo: Getty Images Lagerfeld at work at the Chlo workshop in Paris; February 12, 1977.Photo: Getty Images For those going the vintage route, congratulations to any guest who shows up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an archival Balmain dress from 1955-1958, when Lagerfeld was Pierre Balmains’ assistant. Guests could also aim for Patou pieces dated between 1958 and 1963, when Lagerfeld was chief designer and ushered the brand into the 1960s. Then, of course, guests have two Chlo eras to shoot for; Lagerfeld ran the Paris label from 1963 to 1983 and again from 1992 to 1997, creating the quintessentially romantic Chlo girl. And let’s not forget Fendi. From 1965, Lagerfeld led the design team for the Roman fur brand transformed into ready-to-wear; he designed the double F logo and the monogram design, which is fun! is not synonymous with Fendi-Fendi, but with Fun Fur. And, oh how fun they were! Lagerfeld dipped the minks in technicolor dyes, patchworked them like quilts, shaved them for texture, and overall pushed the boundaries of what was possible with furs before the brand began to delete them. Most vintage Fendi red carpet ensembles would feel right at home at this year’s Met Gala. Karl Lagerfeld backstage at the Fendi Fall/Winter 2010 show; February 25, 2010.WWD/Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi at the Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 show; September 18, 2014.Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld, Jerry Hall (lying down) and the models from the Chanel fall-winter 1985-1986 collection in Paris.Photo: Getty Images

