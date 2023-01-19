Amanda Seyfried Has Epic Abs in an Underboob-Baring Cutout Dress





Amanda Seyfried rocked the Critics Choice Awards red carpet this weekend in an abs and underbust Dior gown.

The actress, who was nominated for multiple awards for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The stalllooked bright and strong in the photos from the event.

Amanda enjoys being active on the farm with her husband and children and has taken up pickleball. Amanda Seyfried is the latest celeb to serve up a certified *lewd* on the red carpet this awards season. And just last weekend, her abs-infused gold dress won the Critics’ Choice Awards’ showjumping grand prize. Amanda, who has been nominated for multiple awards for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The stall, looks like the founder of Theranos during her awards circuit. Luckily, there’s no black turtleneck in sight. Instead, Amanda wore a gold Dior dress with cutouts that showed off her super-toned abs and a glimpse of underboob. She paired the dress with Cartier diamonds, naturally, and a bright red lip to make it all pop. Here’s a preview of the amazing look, in case you missed it: Amanda Seyfried arrives on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Steve Granitz // Getty Images And a close-up: Amanda Seyfried arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz // Getty Images If you’re wondering what Amanda does to stay so strong, you’re not alone. First thing to know: Amanda’s workout of choice may surprise you, but this woman has been up to her pickleball game lately! You can see through all that sprinting around the field that his cardio fitness and leg strength are on point. The game requires you to make rapid lateral movements, like in tennis, as well as rapid changes of direction, while remaining in a slightly crouched position. My legs are burning just thinking about it. Amanda is used to finding movement through fun everyday activities like this. Usually a workout involves a day on it farm with her husband and two children . She said The New York Times that his farm has reinforced my need to be out of the game when I’m not working, to be in nature and cool off. Amanda also loves rock climbing and shared a video on his IG in July 2020. Check Out These Balancing Skills! This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. When it comes to her diet, Amanda believes in “eat anything in moderation.” “Eat that bread and that butter, drink that drink if you drink,” she said vogue . “That’s what we live for, these moments. Moderation is a healthy thing. What would we do without it?” Amen! Jacqueline Tempera is an award-winning writer and journalist living in New Jersey with her many pets. She’s a business owner and dual Scorpio who loves all things astrology and reality TV. She is passionate about diversity and body representation, mental health, and the fight to end sexual assault and harassment. To learn more about Jackie, follow her on Instagram @jacktemp or visit her website at jackietempera.com.

