What to do in LA the best fashion pop-ups, art, events

Monarch X VistaPrint

The Monarch X VistaPrint collection, modeled by Mez. (Kanya Ivan)

To celebrate his new Hong Kong-inspired restaurant Monarch, now open in Arcadia, fashion designer and restaurateur Humberto Leon and his family, the minds behind Peruvian-Chinese destination Eagle Rocks, Chifa, are launching a capsule collection of cutting-edge products with VistaPrint. From tin lunch boxes to hoodies, t-shirts and tote bags, the exclusive collection includes artwork by Li Kuanzhen, Naomi Otsu and Vanna Youngstein. The full Monarch x VistaPrint collection is available at monarch-sgv.com.

Kehinde Wiley, colorful kingdom

Kehinde Wileys Portrait of John Adewumi (2023), oil on linen, 96 inches by 72 inches (Kehinde Wiley)

Colorful Realm, an exhibition of new works by LA-born superstar artist Kehinde Wiley, opens at Roberts Projects on January 21. The collection of nine paintings draws inspiration from the Edo period, blending Wileys characteristic portraiture style with elements and techniques from Japanese. nature paintings. The artist’s sixth solo exhibition with Roberts Projects, Colorful Realm, is the inaugural exhibition for the gallery’s new Mid-Wilshire space, which runs through April 8. 442 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. robertsprojectsla.com

NIA the brand station 2023

The NIA the Brands 2023 resort collection dreams of getaways. (Scott Leon)

Los Angeles-based fashion label NIA the Brand has released its 2023 resort collection with a focus on gauze sets, bodycon dresses and one-of-a-kind prints begging you to start planning your 2023 vacation. The pieces range from $38 to $128. Available at niathebrand.com.

Carhartt WIP X Marni

The Carhartt WIP X Marni collaboration combines playful prints with classic silhouettes. (Carhartt WIP X Marni)

The campaign features funk musician Bootsy Collins, his wife, Patti and grandson Vincent, and musician Babyxsosa. (Carhartt WIP X Marni)

Marni’s multicolored universe and Carhartt WIP’s utilitarian classics come together for a unique collaboration that infuses color, print, detail and playfulness into classic silhouettes. The campaign featuring funk musician Bootsy Collins, joined by his wife, Patti, and grandson Vincent, and musician Babyxsosa was photographed by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens. Available now on marni.com and in select Marni boutiques, flagship products from Carhartt WIP and other retailers around the world.

Athleta X Alicia Keys

The Athleta X Alicia Keys holiday collection is synonymous with warmth. (Athlete X Alicia Keys)

It’s not too late to copy Alicia Keys’ vacation collection for Athleta, featuring puffer jackets, jumpsuits, tunics, pants, knee socks and more in rich, warm colorways including gold , chestnut, foliage orange and whipped cream. Prices range from $89 to $500 and sizes from XXS to 3XL. athletica.gap.com

ROYGBIV X Betty Boop at Fred Segal

ROYGBIV reinvents Betty Boop. (RGB X Betty Boop at Fred Segal)

ROYGBIV designer Antione Joyner reinvents Betty Boop as Betty of the People in this new collection of basics for Fred Segal. In collaboration with Fleischer Studios, the initiative aims to make the iconic character more inclusive. From the original art style of Betty Boops inspired by the essence and sounds of so many Jazz Age stars to her current position as a figure of love, inspiration and inclusion, I have created this collection with the idea that it could be worn anywhere by anyone, and everyone could see the iconic character in themselves, says Joyner. From $100 to $250. Available now on fredsegal.com/collections/roygbiv.

Pradas Memories of Beauty

Pradas Memories of Beauty celebrates the Lunar New Year. (Nick Yang)

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Pradas Memories of Beauty, a Lunar New Year campaign shot by Nick Yang and featuring singer Cai Xukun, actress Chun Xia, actor Bai Yufan, and model and actress Du John. Prada presents an exclusive collection of ready-to-wear bags, shoes and accessories for men and women for the campaign, including the new Prada Moon bag, which is a reworking of the debut model. To see prada.com for more.

Starter X Children of Immigrants

Kids of Immigrants has teamed up with Starter to create satin jackets and more. (KOI X Starter)

Los Angeles favorite Kids of Immigrants teams up with Starter on an exclusive collection for Foot Locker featuring anoraks, satin jackets, snapbacks and other pieces inspired by the clothes you received from your cousins or older siblings. (They might have been oversized, but they were special.) The jackets are available online and in-store exclusively at the California-based Foot Locker Compton Community Store, Downey Community Store, Crenshaw Community Store, Hollywood, Melrose and Beverly Center. footlocker.com

Superposition Gallery, A love letter to Los Angeles

A piece by Timothy Washington influenced by kapok trees (2009), mixed media including painted cotton, light bulbs, salt shakers, glass, ceramic fragments, doorknob, knobs, bells, string, plastic dials and hardware, 97 inches by 21 inches by 21 inches. (Overlay Gallery)

Storm Ascher, artist and founder of Superposition Gallery, is hosting A Love Letter to LA via her platform for artists and nomads from January 19 to February 3. Don’t miss the works of beloved LA artists such as Timothy Washington, Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, Rikk Wright, Mr. Wash, April Bey, Muna Malik, Sadie Barnette and many more. The show also includes literary and poetic excerpts from California voices, including Nipsey Hussle and Joan Didion. 9041 Nemo Street, West Hollywood. superpositiongallery.com

Gucci Vault Altitude

Gucci Vault Altitude is a selection of eight unique capsule collections for runway and street style. (Gucci)

Gucci Vault, the fashion houses’ concept store, kicks off the year, and powder szn, with a selection of eight unique capsule collections aimed at runway and street style. Collections are filled with whimsy, such as Swedish brand YNIQ’s forward-thinking ski goggles, exclusive Moon Boot pairs, Panconesi trinkets and Elder Statesman knitwear made in downtown Los Angeles Available exclusively on vault.gucci.com.

Celine Les Grands Classiques Session 06 Collection

The Celines Les Grands Classiques Session 06 collection exudes relaxed luxury. (Celine)

Celine presents its Les Grands Classiques Session 06 collection, a celebration of Celine’s signature pieces that exude casual luxury. From a selection of bags, including the Celine Matelass Monochrome bag, available both as a long chain for the evening and as a shoulder chain for the everyday, to a range of silk shirts, blazers, jeans casual jackets, track jackets, military jackets and blazers, and more, the collection is available at celine.com.