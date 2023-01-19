Sophie Wessex’s ‘super private’ second wedding dress – sentimental story



















Nicholas Murphy

The Countess of Wessex’s wedding dress designer Samantha Shaw has revealed her rarely seen second dress included a heartfelt tribute at her wedding venue.

Who better to hear all the secrets of a royal wedding dress than the person who orchestrated the design? The Countess of WessexSamantha Keswick (née Shaw) wedding dress designer has lifted the lid on Sophie’s beautiful second outfit which was cleverly hidden by her coat dress. For her big day with Prince Edward on June 19, 1999, former public relations consultant Sophie Rhys-Jones chose an elegant V-neck, long-sleeved dress adorned with over 325,000 pearls and crystal beads. After exchanging vows at St George’s Chapel, Sophie and Edward continued the celebrations at Windsor Castle, where she paid tribute at her wedding venue. WATCH: Why Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex opted for a Windsor wedding Loading player… A rare photo of Sophie heading off on her honeymoon shared a glimpse of her fitted long-sleeved dress with a sparkly waistline – which Samantha said was “super private for dinner that night”. Asked about the biggest challenges in creating a royal wedding dress, Samantha said flavors: “There was an evening dress under the coat dress, which had to remain super private for the evening dinner, and I had to dye the fabric perfectly to match the beautiful stonework of St. George’s Chapel. up there unnoticed was fun – and also a huge challenge.” SEE NOW: The Countess of Wessex’s sweet comments about Prince Edward during their engagement – ​​video The designer of the royal wedding dress spoke about the special color So the color ivory wasn’t just any bridal white, but very specifically designed for Sophie’s big day – how clever! Although Samantha said the experience of designing the Countess’s dress was something she will “always hold very dear”, she explained that the secrecy surrounding the pre-wedding design was “daunting”. “A friend of mine managed to get me a security guard he personally trusted to stay in my studio because someone was going through my trash cans and hanging around there at night! The invasion of my privacy was very discouraging “, she added. Sophie’s second wedding dress was hidden by her coat dress Prince Edward also pulled out all the stops for his big day – did you spot his tie? The royal groom wore a traditional frock coat with a black tailcoat and cream waistcoat, but added a fun, personalized touch with his purple and yellow tie, covered with miniature cats. He has gone on to make bold connections while attending numerous royal weddings since. Edward recycled the exact same style when he attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 and again for the Blessing of the wedding of Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg in 2021. He also opted for a unique blue tie with figurines for Zara and Mike Tindall’s nuptials in 2011. READ: Prince Harry’s first impressions of ‘bored’ Queen consort Camilla during secret meeting Planning your wedding? Sign up for the HELLO Bride Guide newsletter!

