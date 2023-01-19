Excitement and alarm greet online fashion giant Shein’s LA expansion

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings.

Placed next to a LensCrafters, across from a smoothie bar, was the mall’s hottest destination, if only for a weekend.

Chinese fast fashion company SHEIN is expanding to LA, raising concerns

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein sells its clothes exclusively online but opened last month one of its pop-ups for a weekend at The Shops at Montebello. On a Sunday afternoon, an impatient crowd waited behind rope barriers as security guards let shoppers through the doors, a few dozen at a time.

SZA and Latto yelled from the store’s loudspeakers, as school office worker Asya Dizadare stood in line dressed almost entirely in Shein.

This whole outfit comes from there, minus my shoes, said Dizadare, who playfully paired a colorblock turtleneck sweater with houndstooth plaid shorts and accessorized with sheer black tights and a beige handbag. . The sweater, which cost $18, was the most expensive item.

Another customer, Eva Perez, stood at the front of the line with her husband and teenage daughter. She said the quality and style of Shein products were generally good, which puzzled her.

Honestly, I question it all the time, Perez said. Like, how is it so cheap?

Marching towards world domination

Industry experts say Shein’s reliance on low-wage labor and its extensive use of synthetic materials allow the company to produce inexpensive clothing as quickly as microtrends emerge. and disappear. This strategy has won over legions of customers who post their shopping sprees on TikTok with the hashtag #SheinHaul.

But Shein’s meteoric rise to aValuation at $100 billion also generates criticism stemming from reports of worker exploitation in Chinese factories, high levels of lead in some products and a raft of stolen drawings. It is also criticized for contributing to landfilling and overconsumption through its disposable clothing manufacturing model and its use of e-commerce tactics designed to entice people to buy more.

Despite the backlash, Shein continues his march to world domination. Nowhere is this more evident than in Los Angeles, America’s fashion manufacturing capital which the company has made the hub of its US operations.

A spokesperson for Shein told LAist that it plans to open the second of three US distribution centers in the LA area this year and will increase its local workforce to around 500. Already more than 200 people work in the Shein’s offices at Row DTLA.

Historically as private as its elusive founder, the company makes itself more visible in local communities. At a block party in September, Shein murals unveiled in El Monte, he had commissioned five Latino artists to coincide with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The block party, which included a Shein sample sale, was attended by El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona, who said in a Shein statement that she was honored that the company had chosen her city to be the first location for its public art program. Meanwhile, artists praised the company to support their careers.

75 hour work weeks

Shein tops the list of fast fashion giants such as Zara, H&M and Fashion Nova.

But Shein’s rise to industry leadership has been particularly enhanced through his skillful use of social media and influencers and a manufacturing model that allows the company to rapidly increase orders for trending items on its website.

It’s also not the only company with controversial manufacturing practices. But her rapid rise has caught the world’s attention.

Swedish watchdog group Public Eye found Shein suppliers which require employees to work 75 hours a week with almost no days off. Some had barred windows and no escape route. Another surveyby UK Channel 4 discovered two Chinese factories where workers spent up to 18 hours a day making Shein garments.

Shein responded to Channel 4 documentary by ordering an internal investigation which showed that two of its suppliers were overworking its employees. He announced that he would spend $15 million on improving factory conditions.

Impact on the garment industry

But it’s not just foreign workers who stand to lose as Shein expands, say advocates of US manufacturing hubs like LA, where about 45,000 people work in the garment industry.

Marissa Nuncio, director of the Los Angeles-based company Garment Workers Centersaid a massive player like Shein forces other brands to lower their prices.

What’s happening is that it creates downward pressure in the supply chain, in terms of contractors or factories, negotiating and bidding and trying to be the lowest bid, a- she declared.

She feared it would mean a pay cut for American garment workers at a time when progress has been made in raising their wages.

A one year california law forces suppliers to pay workers by the hour rather than by the garment. Some local manufacturers complained that this drove up their costs, making it harder to compete in a market dominated by Sheins from around the world.

If fashion brands can go elsewhere and pay the lowest price, it’s absolutely going to have a ripple effect here, Nuncio said.

Garment worker advocates are campaigning to replicate the California law at the federal level. Meanwhile, Shein appears to be positioning herself to weigh in on US legislative and regulatory issues. She recently hired her DC’s early lobbyists.

In the landfill they will not degrade

Tracie Tung understands the temptation to buy clothes from Shein. She once saw a Shein trick a Reformation dress that she estimates sold for 10 times as much.

But in his role as a Cal State Northridge professor teaching on fashion sustainabilityshe fears that Shein’s heavy use of synthetic fabrics will harm the environment.

Polyester, nylon and spandex are those materials, they are like plastic, Tung said. When you put it in the landfill, they don’t degrade. It’s not like cotton.

Classically styled, high-quality items are more durable, but tend to cost more and feel out of reach for some younger shoppers who might buy 10 Shein items for $100.

But then you still paid $100, Tung countered. You don’t really need 10 coins and then you throw them away.

But it’s clear from other posts on Tiktok that some Shein fans are looking for trends, not clothes to stand the test of time. And the company is trying to make it as easy as possible for its customers to try on the latest styles they check out on the Shein app, the world’s most downloaded shopping app last year.

The best thing about it is that they give you free returns because I wouldn’t buy so many things, said Aysa Dizadare, as she waited outside the Shein pop-up in Montebello.

Dizadare said she had the idea that Shein’s discount clothes had something to do with “overseas” manufacturing and she got sober thinking about the low-wage workers who sew Shein clothes.

But before she knows it, the pop-up queue starts moving. Beyond the doors waited cream-colored shoulder bags and neon green sweaters at $10 each and Shein employees handing out giant shopping bags to fill.