Activists target Adidas with parody event at Berlin Fashion Week

Roberta Herrera







January 18, 2023



“Is it too good to be true?” wondered those attending a packed Adidas surprise show held outside the official schedule on the first day of Berlin Fashion Week on Monday, January 16. new conscious, sustainable and socially responsible brand identity.

The clothes in the fashion show were made from the brand’s old clothes – Platte Berlin

“We made mistakes for years and we decided that in 2023 we would put an end to it all. We can’t keep making bad decisions: from problems with Yeezy to anti-Semitism to the Qatar World Cup scandal. That’s how a so-called senior Adidas executive opened his speech to Platte’s multidisciplinary space and creative incubator, leaving everyone in the room speechless. But that was just a taste of what was to come.

As a result, Adidas announced the appointment of a co-CEO who would work hand in hand with newly appointed CEO Bjorn Gulden. The company’s new leader shyly emerged from the back of the room, dressed in a black suit and shaking hands with reporters to introduce herself as Vay Ya Nak Phoan.

Her background has little or nothing to do with corporate offices or senior management, as she is a Cambodian textile worker representing a labor union. In her introductory speech, the ‘new leader’ recalled “the harsh working conditions, which even limit the duration of toilet breaks”.

The Adidas logo hot stamped on the skin – Platte Berlin

In order to understand the situation, of which Berlin Fashion Week itself had not been fully informed beforehand, a short press release and a website, with the Adidas logo reversed, explained the project “Own the Reality, Realitywear” , including the signing of the “Pay Your Workers” Agreement by the two new leaders.

And without further ado, a guerrilla punk fashion show began. The goal? Fighting for better working conditions for textile workers in Asia. And the masterminds behind the hoax? The Clean Clothes Campaign association and the design collectives Threads and Tits and The Yes Men.

Could Adidas really be behind all this?

Doubts about whether this initiative was a hoax lasted for a few minutes, perhaps motivated by the desire for change in the fashion industry. The instigators of this deception were not limited to the Berlin event but also created a whole online image, using the graphic codes of the brand and its institutional site. Only the content differed.

The initiative aimed to highlight to the fashion industry the demands of the group Pay Your Workers, which appeared in 2021, following the blockages of textile production sites in Asia and the demands then made to major Western clients. to pay certain bills in order to remunerate employees in these countries during this period.

The bogus press release from Adidas announced initiatives targeting the German group’s subcontracted workers. No less than 15 points were presented, such as the signing of agreements with the unions, the payment of wages considered due to employees since the Covid-19 period, and the development of unemployment insurance for workers.

The show’s looks included satirical messages in protest – Platte

The parade was opened by a model whose face and limbs were branded with the Adidas logo, as if it were a carcass. All the models, dressed in customized old Adidas clothes, played the roles of various workers in inhumane conditions: from a child forced to beg on the streets to a homeless man living in a tent made of sports t-shirts. , to humiliated women. on their knees and people unable to breathe, drowned in plastic.

Regular contributors to the sports brand such as Balenciaga or musicians Bad Bunny and Pharrell have also received their fair share of satirical criticism as a means of demanding accountability.

The performance achieved its objective: to remove doubt and question the economic model and the responsibility of large companies. In fact, a few hours later, some of the attendees were still unsure of what had happened on Platte’s ground floor.

For its part, Adidas has confirmed that it was not at the origin of the dispute. “We reject the allegations. Adidas has been committed to fair labor practices, fair wages and safe working conditions throughout its global supply chain for over 25 years. welfare programs and other services. Workers employed by our contract vendors are typically paid considerably more than the local minimum wage,” a spokesperson told FashionNetwork.com.

It remains to be seen where the German giant will go, which recently lost a legal battle over its striped logo against American designer Thom Browne.