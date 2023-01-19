Fashion
Activists target Adidas with parody event at Berlin Fashion Week
Translated by
Roberta Herrera
Posted
January 18, 2023
“Is it too good to be true?” wondered those attending a packed Adidas surprise show held outside the official schedule on the first day of Berlin Fashion Week on Monday, January 16. new conscious, sustainable and socially responsible brand identity.
“We made mistakes for years and we decided that in 2023 we would put an end to it all. We can’t keep making bad decisions: from problems with Yeezy to anti-Semitism to the Qatar World Cup scandal. That’s how a so-called senior Adidas executive opened his speech to Platte’s multidisciplinary space and creative incubator, leaving everyone in the room speechless. But that was just a taste of what was to come.
As a result, Adidas announced the appointment of a co-CEO who would work hand in hand with newly appointed CEO Bjorn Gulden. The company’s new leader shyly emerged from the back of the room, dressed in a black suit and shaking hands with reporters to introduce herself as Vay Ya Nak Phoan.
Her background has little or nothing to do with corporate offices or senior management, as she is a Cambodian textile worker representing a labor union. In her introductory speech, the ‘new leader’ recalled “the harsh working conditions, which even limit the duration of toilet breaks”.
In order to understand the situation, of which Berlin Fashion Week itself had not been fully informed beforehand, a short press release and a website, with the Adidas logo reversed, explained the project “Own the Reality, Realitywear” , including the signing of the “Pay Your Workers” Agreement by the two new leaders.
And without further ado, a guerrilla punk fashion show began. The goal? Fighting for better working conditions for textile workers in Asia. And the masterminds behind the hoax? The Clean Clothes Campaign association and the design collectives Threads and Tits and The Yes Men.
Could Adidas really be behind all this?
Doubts about whether this initiative was a hoax lasted for a few minutes, perhaps motivated by the desire for change in the fashion industry. The instigators of this deception were not limited to the Berlin event but also created a whole online image, using the graphic codes of the brand and its institutional site. Only the content differed.
The initiative aimed to highlight to the fashion industry the demands of the group Pay Your Workers, which appeared in 2021, following the blockages of textile production sites in Asia and the demands then made to major Western clients. to pay certain bills in order to remunerate employees in these countries during this period.
The bogus press release from Adidas announced initiatives targeting the German group’s subcontracted workers. No less than 15 points were presented, such as the signing of agreements with the unions, the payment of wages considered due to employees since the Covid-19 period, and the development of unemployment insurance for workers.
The parade was opened by a model whose face and limbs were branded with the Adidas logo, as if it were a carcass. All the models, dressed in customized old Adidas clothes, played the roles of various workers in inhumane conditions: from a child forced to beg on the streets to a homeless man living in a tent made of sports t-shirts. , to humiliated women. on their knees and people unable to breathe, drowned in plastic.
Regular contributors to the sports brand such as Balenciaga or musicians Bad Bunny and Pharrell have also received their fair share of satirical criticism as a means of demanding accountability.
The performance achieved its objective: to remove doubt and question the economic model and the responsibility of large companies. In fact, a few hours later, some of the attendees were still unsure of what had happened on Platte’s ground floor.
For its part, Adidas has confirmed that it was not at the origin of the dispute. “We reject the allegations. Adidas has been committed to fair labor practices, fair wages and safe working conditions throughout its global supply chain for over 25 years. welfare programs and other services. Workers employed by our contract vendors are typically paid considerably more than the local minimum wage,” a spokesperson told FashionNetwork.com.
It remains to be seen where the German giant will go, which recently lost a legal battle over its striped logo against American designer Thom Browne.
Copyright 2023 FashionNetwork.com All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://ww.fashionnetwork.com/news/Activists-target-adidas-with-spoof-event-at-berlin-fashion-week,1476635.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Activists target Adidas with parody event at Berlin Fashion Week
- Eagles travel to Louisville to confront Cardinals
- USGS: Magnitude 1.4 earthquake recorded in Dorchester County
- Jenna Ortega looks unrecognizable in her black hooded dress
- TikTokers make 2023 all with vintage gala phones
- George Santos is accused of taking $3,000 from the dying dog’s GoFundMe
- A decade after USTA sidelined her, Taylor Townsend is moving on
- Tomb Raider returns with PowerWash simulator DLC that lets you clean up Lara Croft’s mansion
- Traffic restrictions announced ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai | Check details | Bombay News
- Excitement and alarm greet online fashion giant Shein’s LA expansion
- Xi Jinping “concerned” about Covid cases in Chinese rural areas | world news
- Pac-12 Announces 2023 League Football Schedules