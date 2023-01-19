If You Love The $13 Aldi Dress, You’ll Love These Finds Under $30

Photo: crystalfoto (Shutterstock)

Next time you’re egg-fetching Aldi, you might want to check out the clothing department. A glittering $13 cocktail dress on sale at ALDI had people become crazy this holiday season. The dress caught the attention of Good Morning America, after shoppers raved about how it flatters all body types.

Screenshot: Facebook/ALDI Community Aisle of Shame

It was just a fun piece of clothing, said Jamie Miles of PassionatePennyPincher.com . It was wearable by all body types, she said. They are not exclusive and offer something only one body type can wear.

Read more

I started to judge, but remembered that I was buying dresses and eggs at Target all the time and quickly shut my mouth. But the viral grocery store dress made me think there were plenty of other great dresses under $15. And if I increased the price to $30, I might find even more. And I was right. Whether you’re looking for something that shows off your curves or leaves a little more to the imagination, you can find a great dress on a budget. These are some of my favorites.

H&M Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress ($14.99)

Screenshot: HM.com

That long sleeve dress by H&M is giving us En Vogue vibes and we’re here for it. Made from a polyester/spandex blend, it’s comfortable enough to slip on with a pair of combat boots and wear all day. But the rhinestone detail makes it chic enough for a night out.

Women’s Doublju Round Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress ($7.98)

Screenshot: Walmart.com

We can’t believe this sleeveless bodycon dress is Walmart of all places. It is available in sizes S – 3X and 14 different color choices. You’re definitely going to want to grab more than one.

PRETTYGARDEN V-Neck Sweater Dress ($9.99)

Screenshot: Amazon.com

Don’t sleep on Amazon as a great place to get fashion that won’t break the bank. This bodycon sweater dress from JOLIJARDIN highlights all your curves. It is made of polyester and comes in 5 colors to choose from. But buyers may want to size down. Some reviewers have warned that the dress runs large.

The story continues

Shein Two Tone Cut Out One Shoulder Asymmetric Hem Dress ($12)

Screenshot: shein.com

It doesn’t get sexier than this two-tone dress of Shein. It hugs all the right places and the bright colors will make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Scoop Women’s Halter Swing Dress ($24)

Screenshot: Walmart.com

This seductive trapeze dress from Scoop looks great with flats or heels. We love the ruffled hemline that hits just above the knee.

H&M Ruched Bodycon Dress ($24.99)

Screenshot: HM.com

This long-sleeved jersey, mid-calf dress from H&M, it’s easy to look great. Although it has a simple silhouette, the black and white pattern and ruched waistline give it serious style.

Women’s Tie-Waist Midi Dress ($22)

Screenshot: Walmart.com

We love the feminine and naughty detail of this jumper with ruffled sleeves midi dress available at Walmart. Worn with heels or boots, this dress could become your go-to when you want to be glam.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Short Sleeve Wrap Dress ($27.90)



Screenshot: Amazon.com

That cap sleeve wrap dress from Amazon is a customer favorite. Available in sizes XS to 6XL, reviewers call it flattering and comfortable, although some have complained that the buttonhole that secures the dress is a little too big.

H&M Balloon Sleeve Crepe Dress ($24.99)

Screenshot: HM.com

That Balloon sleeve dress by H&M flatters almost any figure.

Zara Printed Midi Dress ($29.99)

Screenshot: Zara.com

That midi dress from Zara is usually $119. But right now, you can grab it for $29.99. We love the colorful print which gives us some serious Mediterranean beach vibes.

Zara Voluminous Floral Dress ($19.99)

Screenshot: Zara.com

That strapless mini dress from Zara will prepare the red carpet for any evening. With all those gorgeous floral details at the neckline, who needs a necklace? The fact that it’s on sale for $20 right now makes it even cuter.

More from The Root

Register for The Root Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

Click here to read the full article.