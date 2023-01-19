Fashion
The Varsity jacket has gone from high school to high fashion. here’s how
This story begins in 1865, when Harvard baseball players started sewing big crimson Hs on the centers of their sweaters. The demarcation meant they were a star player – and, as such, few had one. Cue the classic jock versus nerd dynamic.
Joking aside, varsity jackets – aka “letterman” jackets – became standard at the Cambridge-based school a decade later. As cardigans became fashionable, the large logos moved from the center of the chest to the left, where the lettering remains to this day. (That said, some schools put them on their hands.) The bomber-like iteration we all know now didn’t arrive until the 1930s, in synchronicity with the rise of high school sports. They were no longer reserved for the upper classes who went to university; anyone could play football, for example, and so literally. Hence the surplus of vintage varsity jackets decades later.
But they weren’t always so popular. It wasn’t until the 80s and 90s that the style found its way into the fashion world. It used to serve as a portable trophy, a status symbol: you were a student-athlete ready to turn professional (or at least collegiate), or at least someone who knew someone like that.
The jacket’s transition from private school to public school, professional sports, pop culture and high fashion, however, did not happen quickly. The roots of the university are in the culture of preparation and ivy – remember the Harvard baseball team? When hip-hop took hold of them in the 80s, Run DMC borrowed the look from jocks, but they were original for the elites. (Are they one in the same? That’s another debate.)
However, we’d be remiss to overlook the black men who adapted the prep staples to their own personal styles decades earlier. Fashion savant Jason Jules wrote the book, Black Ivy: revolt in styleSo.
“Black men across the country have adopted the clothes of a privileged elite and made them their own,” reads the book’s synopsis. “It shows how a generation of men took the classic Ivy look and made it cool, edgy and unpredictable in a way that continues to influence modern menswear today.”
And their clothing preferences have proven to be influential. I would say the style’s initial success with the ivy crowd and its introduction to everyone else are the driving forces behind its staying power – the former a sensible throttle, the latter a NOS hit. These days, the same wave that flooded the market with rugby shirts and loafers (by a black designer, no less) is putting varsity jackets back on the scene.
While there are new ones from Golden Bear, Reigning Champ and even American Trench, and standout iterations from a few seasons ago by Ralph Lauren and Ted Baker to explore, vintage lovers are obsessed with the oldies, really made in school – the type designers rely as reference points.
These shoppers, disenchanted with penny-priced luxury reproductions, now value uniqueness over hype. The rarer – whether through paint splatters, or distressing or obscure embroidered names or messages – the better, because under no circumstances could anyone find an identical copy of yours if they found it. was a unique copy for someone in the class of ’61. (Just an example. You get the gist.)
How times are changing – and fast. A few years ago, many of these same shoppers lined up for Supreme logo t-shirts. Prep is given to streetwear, streetwear is given to prep, and the varsity jacket sits somewhere in the middle of that deal. Those intrigued by trends – first vintage t-shirts, then American and Western clothing – head to the Atlantic, at least aesthetically – even if they call Paris or Milan home.
On the streets of the two cities, which are fashion’s biggest stages during Pitti Uomo and Paris Fashion Week, many men were seen wearing varsity jackets, whether new or used. There was an equal mix of the two, but obviously the older ones stand out more.
This is because the value today lies in the faded veneers of perfection; stains from crushes wearing them during games; and chain stitch nicknames like “Sunshine” or “Junior”. Athletes may not improve with age – with the exception of LeBron James, although I can’t explain it – but their jackets certainly do. (cold but
somehow very true.) Look for the ones from a few decades ago – the ones with the traditional woolen bodies and thick leather sleeves. They have a nostalgic quality about them that kills kitschiness.
Sure, your name might not be Charlie, and no, you didn’t win the USA in swimming in 1973 – you might not even be born yet – but there’s no rules. Rock the jacket.
Are you on a vintage varsity jacket? start here
There are dozens of sites dedicated to selling old clothes. On Grailed, for example, there are over 45,000 ads for “college jacket.”
BUY NOW
Want something new? Buy one
This The Real McCoy varsity jacket attempts to stay true to the era it references.
Crisp, clean, rather collegiate – that’s the American Trench way.
Ralph Lauren’s varsity jacket looks like it’s straight out of an Ivy League campus.
Ted Baker opts for all black and an open hem, which looks more modern than a fitted hem.
Like a good sweatshirt, Reigning Champ’s version is soft and warm.
