Mary J. Blige celebrates her 52nd birthday in a silver mini dress





Mary J. Blige pulled out all the stops for her 52nd birthday, wearing a crystal-embellished mini dress, heels and a fur coat to celebrate.

Fans and followers were obsessed with the look.

What a night! Blige captioned photos of the outfit. Aging is a privilege worth celebrating, and Mary J. Blige fully embraced that mindset on her 52nd birthday. The Family Affair singer threw a huge birthday bash over the weekend, and photos from the night show her stunning outfit for the occasion: a silver crystallized mini dress with a plunging neckline, complete with equally jewellery. dazzling heels and a lush fur coat. Blige showed off the set in a series of photos on instagram (which also included a mid-night outfit change to a hot pink mini dress with sparkly knee-length boots). WOW!!! What a night!!! It’s nothing like partying with people you really LOVE and who LOVE you back!!! she captioned the post. This energy was crazy and unparalleled!!! Thank you all for all the birthday LOVE!!! I am so thrilled and still recovering from Saturday!!! Fans and followers loved the looks and wished her a happy birthday. You really are a goddess, one person commented. It looked amazing and you look beyond! another added. One of one! someone else wrote. Johnny Nunez//Getty Images At 52, Bliges’ enthusiasm for life has only intensified with age, and some might say it’s hard to believe she’s over 40, given her energy and its youthful glow. So how is the music legend aging so gracefully? His best advice is to keep a positive attitude. My secret to aging and anti-aging is really to try to think as positively as possible about life because frowning and stressing wears your face, she told reporter Miranda J. in a ICT Tac Last year. And then try to drink lots of water, she continued. Exercisekind of the same. She added that vitamins, facials and how you moisturize your skin are also very important, which includes being vigilant about removing makeup every night. Take that makeup off, don’t fall asleep with that makeup on, number one. Go ahead, she said. As for training, in 2020 she said Health she lifts weights to keep everything firm. Dancing the night away at her party definitely helped too. Happy birthday, Mary! Kayla Blanton is a freelance writer who reports on all things health and nutrition for men’s health, women’s health, and prevention. Her hobbies include sipping perpetual coffee and pretending to be a choppy contestant while baking.

