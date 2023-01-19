Met Gala 2023 announces Karl Lagerfeld co-chairs and dress code





The 2023 Met Gala theme will pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. Michaela Coel, Penlope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour are the co-chairs of the event, which takes place on May 1. The dress code was announced on Wednesday and will also honor Lagerfeld, who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloé, and died in 2019 at age 85. The theme, which was announced last year, comes from the accompanying exhibit at the Mets Costume Institute. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will bring together some 150 of his creations to explore his “design language”. Original sketches by Lagerfeld will also be on display. ICONIC FASHION DESIGNER KARL LAGERFELD DEAD AT 85 Vogue’s September 2022 theme announcement drew mixed reactions from fans and stars, including Jameela Jamil, who shared her thoughts on the Lagerfeld-centric night. “This man was indeed extremely talented, but used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way, primarily towards women, repeatedly and until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no aid to groups he attacked, there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts,” Jamil wrote in part on Instagram at the time. The actress included in her Screenshots of Instagram posts of several comments in which Lagerfeld gave controversial quotes. The Met’s Lagerfeld Gallery will also be on public display from May 5 to July 16, 2023. Fashion’s iconic night began in 1948 as a midnight society supper, and it wasn’t even at the Met. Fast forward more than 70 years, and the Met Gala is something entirely different, one of the most photographed events in the world for its stunning red carpet, although the famous carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are not always red. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Not to mention, the Met Gala is still a fundraiser in 2021, with the evening raising over $16.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The 2022 Met Gala featured Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as co-hosts. The Associated Press contributed to this report

