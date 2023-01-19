Paris menswear: fashion becomes psychedelic and globe-trotting

PARIS — Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in full swing on Wednesday for its first full day of runway collections that touted a dynamic season featuring brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy, which have returned from the pandemic.

Here are some highlights from the Fall/Winter 2023-24 shows:

THE STORY OF TWO GIVENCHYS

Guests in bulky heels navigated the cobblestones to enter the historic Ecole Militaire park, passing a giant, minimalist black GIVENCHY sign and guests drinking ginger shots and detox tea. The clean vibe matched the clean white decor.

The collection itself was harder to pin down. It could be described as a tale of two Givenchy.

The first was a display of stunning minimalist stitching that designer Matthew M. Williams says has a different hand and was done in collaboration with the house’s tailoring studio.

The second was a story of being a little busy: an aesthetic inspired by an image of painter Lucien Freud throwing a coat over paint-splattered work boots that dominated the 52-look show with its urban style, random layering, his discordant colors and intentionally mismatched clothes.

The short flurry of monochromatic suits starting the show introduced a welcome new direction for the house under Williams’ tenure. Too bad that this theme has not been further developed as the display.

The suits featured clean lines, perfectly pointed shoulders and nipped-in waists that transformed the figure into an elongated hourglass. They were home said defiantly with no hem at the seams. The black gloves gave these looks a playful and sinister quality.

The world has plenty of options for everyone, Williams said. That’s what’s so beautiful about Givenchy: a brand that makes T-shirts for… young people and then there are people who want to buy haute couture suit jackets. It hits the whole range.

BLUEMARBLE EXPLORES IDENTITIES

Bluemarble counts actor Timothee Chalamet and singer Justin Bieber among its aficionados. Some amused guests in the front row asked if designer Anthony Alvarez was making a statement with his fall fare about how religiously the brand was followed.

Its stunning display inside the American Cathedral was a typical melting pot of streetwear, couture, and cross-cultural and country references.

Alvarez, who was born in New York and has Filipino, Spanish, French and Italian roots, uses his different identities as a style touchstone. The brand name itself is global, borrowed from an iconic photo of Earth taken in 1972 by the crew of Apollo 17.

Faded blue jeans and bright yellow loafers paid homage to that decade on Wednesday. A cuddly heather gray knit emblazoned the brand’s name and paved the way for a myriad of shaggy, multicolored retro looks that turned out to be part Woodstock, part Yeti.

But there were also clever moments, like the mask patterns that appeared on baggy sweaters and suggested questions about the nature of one’s true identity.

BIANCA SAUNDERS COOL RESTRAINED

A fresh, minty vibe permeated Bianca Saunders’ third show in Paris.

He stems from a minimalist, often over-the-top aesthetic, able to dart effortlessly between cultures and subtly channel his British and Jamaican origins.

Flashes of color, like a bright neon blue t-shirt, met an otherwise pared-down collection that was cool precisely because of its understatement.

The first look, an interpretation of a tailored suit, brought clean, sanitized lines to project minimalism or what the house says is that Saunders addresses the tension between tradition and modernity.

Other moments were fun and thoughtful, like an oversized rock gray coat worn on a mannequin with oversized bangs that fell over her eyes.

The Andam Saunders award winner, one of the few female designers of menswear, is a welcome addition to the Parisian calendar.

BLACK SAINT LAURENT CANALS

The house that redefined women’s fashion with men’s tuxedos in the 1960s has taken the opposite route this season.

Designer Anthony Vaccarello transposed the dark, elongated silhouettes of Saint Laurent’s women’s wardrobe into a fluid and aesthetically-accurate fall presentation for men.

Still, the 46-piece collection, while heavy on black, was at times light on new ideas.

Matrix-style leather coats, with Vaccarellos signature exaggerated shoulders, found their way alongside slicked back hair and sunglasses, but also tuxedo coats and collars tied in exuberant bows reminiscent of the era of new romantics.

A shiny black leather bow contrasting with a matte black wool coat was a typical style for the Belgian-born designer, but one of the highlights of the show nonetheless.

The front row was remarkable and included French actress Béatrice Dalle, in an oversized tuxedo coat, looking under black shades.

Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, was pictured arriving in a black hooded column dress.

LGN BECOMES PSYCHO

In keeping with tradition, the promising French designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi has once again based his collection on the theme of the book.

This season, Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho spawned an amusing, if sometimes overly literal, take on themes from the famous tale of a deranged, murderous executive — perhaps inhabiting every American business man (suggests the writer).

A white shirt look was accessorized with killer black shiny gloves, while a double-breasted woolen jacket with full shoulders and a long androgynous full skirt reminiscent of the 1980s was worn on a model with (faux ) blood splatter on the face.

The drape – a torch-red cloth waving tightly over the body – was reminiscent of the cellophane in which killer Patrick Bateman wrapped his victims.

Colors included blood red, white, and black to evoke the office, as well as what the house called the city bank blue.