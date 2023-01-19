Netflix’s Wednesday Unveils Feminist Fashion Range





Wednesday now has a range of feminist slogan-themed t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more following the character’s immense popularity. Following the critical and commercial success of the Netflix series, feminist clothing company The Spark Company created a Wednesday merchandise collaboration, with items selling for between £13 and £39. Describing the collaboration on its website, The Spark Company wrote: “Outcasts unite! From the depths of Nevermore comes a monstrous collaboration! We’ve teamed up with fellow Broken Society outcasts to bring you this sinister Wednesday design. Addams.” Addams Wednesday Feminist T-Shirt thespark.company $22.00 Related: WednesdayJenna Ortega reacts to revival The design features a cartoon Wednesday Addams flanked by bats, roses and cobwebs, with the tagline: “I hate everything”. It is available as a tote bag, mug, sweatshirt, t-shirt, and even a hoodie. But these aren’t the first merchandise creations to hit shelves, with a deluxe doll of Jenna Ortega’s character and her maid Thing being yours for just £65. Netflix Addams Family Wednesday & Thing Addams Doll Since its premiere on the streaming service, Wednesday broke Netflix records after viewing over 341.2 million hours of streaming in its first week and beating the likes of stranger things season 4. The series has been confirmed to get a second airing earlier this month, with show creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar saying it’s been “incredible” to create a show that has connected with so many people. netflix Related: Why WednesdayJenna Ortega wouldn’t say a line “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the spooky world of Nevermore. Just make sure Wednesday doesn’t drain the pool first,” they added (via Round). The couple recently revealed why they chose to do a show entirely dedicated to her character, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “No one had spent much time with her before.” “Her fearlessness and ability to always be herself was interesting, and we thought, ‘What if she was a teenager? How would she react?’ they added. Wednesday stream on Netflix. Wednesday Addams and Thing doll MezcoToyz/MGM

