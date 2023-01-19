Everything we missed from Milan Men’s Fashion Week

From Accidental Anarchy slogans to sunny rawness: Jordanluca, Canali and many more adorn Milan Men’s Fashion Week this season.

You expect a few bumps in Milan. Even though the Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana upholds this city’s credentials as a thriving commercial powerhouse, the selling point of Milan’s show season remains slow-moving creativity expressed in a timeless twist. Last week alone, Jordanluca, Magliano and Simon Cracker did a lot with relatively little. But there is more to the story. The ability to market a significant piece of Italian tailoring history while blending it with its younger counterparts is no small feat; instead it has a rather commercial undertone that you often see in Milan, coupled with a chic affinity for heritage offerings. So many fashion codes that filter through the collections, obviously the Italian objective was at the expense of playfulness; their positioning, as traditional as it was, was resolutely posed. Slowly over the week, the clothes got more graphically grand: a pair of Wellipets teamed up with running bunnies in tight tops at JW Anderson; separate ribbed cashmere blanket coats and ponchos at Fendi; ironically reimagined hoodies printed with light-up digital fairies for a touch of practical whimsy at Jordanluca. These were moderately curious moments of note, bordering on the crazy and the thrilling, making all the respectable stitching that went into generously sized and puffy volume pants that crafted an interesting take on menswear. The most appealing ensembles, however, were artfully ambiguous: a granny-checked cardigan rather than a sharply cut masculine blazer; a maxi turtleneck sweater under a looser men’s suit. When paired wisely, volume gains in appeal; that is, the male style lexicon is in an invigorating state of anarchy, eager to abandon pre-existing sartorial conventions for a more dynamic silhouette. From irreverent numbers to bohemian ensembles, get our look at the best moments from Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 below.

jordanluca

A dark and fast procession of glam warriors headed down a grotesque-chic runway during the Jordanlucas Fall 2023 show. The collection explores aesthetic contrast and contradiction to reflect the times we live in, designers observed in the grades. Smartphone technology means that, more than ever, we connect with each other and make sense through images and iconography. There is almost no meaningful separation between on-screen and off-screen life. Bowen and co-designer Luca Marchetto said they intended to examine opposites, similarity and disparity this time around, but they still managed to whip up the theatrical flamboyance and angst of another world using sharp silhouettes with utmost precision. For all the creepy sensations imparted by the clothes, the showmanship was a deliberately strong act to cut through the frenzied actions and slow them down so that the audience’s gaze had to quickly linger over each look. Hot pink military camouflage, stretch material turtlenecks, urban sportswear. in partnership with Lonsdale and beyond. It paid off: Despite the many functional releases, the collection was exciting and well-edited, elements punctuated by clean tailoring (like understated tops with slight cut-off edges), as were the pants and sweatshirts. Bowen and Marchetto are a driven fashion company, rather than creators of simple performance shows: this particular attention to design for the body, and not just for a show, has allowed them to impose themselves on the Milanese territory.

Magliano

An invitation to slow down, reflect and tinker better. Massified chairs became an unstable mantra at the Magliano Fall 2023 show, which presented a paradoxical barrier and limit to closeness to others. These are the significant elements of conflict on which an event unfolding in consciousness is based: a piece of clothing missing in one piece. Reason why, Maglianos Fall 2023 is a kind of paradox, one where clothes intersect, intertwine, link and transform, on a continuous note, becoming both hybrid and graphically dynamic. Jackets with buttonholes and modular pockets run through the jaded structure of the brand’s classics. Last season’s basics are revisited with new elements: stormy drapes shelter them from the outside world, tropical jackets protect you from all weathers, dark pastels color them.

simon cracker

Learning to say no is learning to gain freedom, notes Simon Crackers, the Italian designer with a strong penchant for recycling and sourcing unused fabrics. If you’re not angry, that means you’re not paying attention, he points out. These are the key elements that inspired the designer for his fall collection, as he reflects on the tumult of the world, something fashion and the world in general can no longer fade away. The collection is based on a strong punk ideology in its deepest sense. Nonconformity, freedom and the pursuit of anarchy (one dress sent down the catwalk had a slogan punctuating it). What is more, the definition of its unique identity is imbued in this collection, as is the estrangement from commonplaces, the provocation and the derision of systems. All of this is reflected in bespoke silicone-encrusted garments that crack if worn, while coats are made from handmade blankets and knitwear is made from leftover yarn.

Corneliani

Cornelianis Paul Surridge presented his vision of the great classics through the key concepts of bespoke refinement, timelessness and absolute comfort. Aligning with previous season’s brands, the Maison’s heritage joins the dots of menswear’s present and future in a curated selection of elements that retain their poised status, as the designer continues to retain every shape and texture, maintaining a striking balance in both color and detail. Timeless in its style, rigorous in its craftsmanship and sustainable in its use of low-impact materials, the new wardrobe adapts to the different rhythms and scenarios of contemporary life by embodying the difference between how clothes feel and how they look. . Classic fabrics like flannel, tweed, Shetland-inspired wool and brushed cotton reign supreme, along with innovative technical materials that acquire a new softness and density through a deeply considered approach to form.

Chains

Masculinity is an ever-changing phenomenon that cannot be summed up in one sentence. She has rightly acquired a plurality of genres, and sensations that have permanently changed the approach to the act of dressing. As a supplier of beautifully made in Italy clothing, CANALI recognizes these changes and embarks on this new path, an innovative brand approach, ushering in instruments for men that they can use to express their masculinity. Thus, the new silhouette is soft and relaxed with an emphasis on comfort as an enabler of interior elegance. Outerwear and pants flow smoothly over the body, allowing movement, becoming both practical and dramatic.

Zegna

The sheer volume of clean-lined products, including cropped bomber jackets, long coats, anoraks, bomber jackets, polo shirts, cardigans, and blazers, highlight fall menswear mood boards 2023 from Zegnas. New outerwear numbers with bag-inspired sleeves include full pants and matching sleeves. Corduroy and pleated suede combine with airbrushed pleats and sketched geometric patterns on longline jackets to give the collection a vertical rhythm. In this collection, where comfort and a keen sense of design coexist, the space between the body and the clothes is just as important as the texture. 3D jacquards enhance loose fits and geometric patterns are brushed onto puffy outerwear. Jerseys are rendered to look like felt, while felt is made to look like a packable jersey. A variety of Oasi Cashmere fabrics, such as double-faced jacquard meltons, coated and uncoated loops, crimped jacquards, felts, jerseys and textiles with brushed and needle-punched finishes, flourish in depth through substantial textures. Alpaca, cotton-blend corduroy and tactile wool twill, all made from #UseTheExisting TM sources, are also included in the collection as textured-effect materials.

1017 ALYX 9SM

With a desire to experiment and stay ahead of hype-driven offerings, 1017 ALYX 9SM merges fabric development with craftsmanship for traditional offerings and shapes, abandoning volume limitations like we see it in hoodies, pants and shirts that acquire a distressing property. of portability. The fall saw a collaboration between the brand and artist Mark Flood, culminating in an exhibition showcasing a retrospective of the artists’ work. In addition, this season marked the launch of two other products: the Payton and Raya bags which add a unisex touch to the range of accessories for the season.

Billionaire

Billionaire took their Fall 2023 collection to the countryside, capturing the nuances of county in the center of a metropolis with a note of elegance and a sharp attitude. Romantic country notes meet classic BILLIONAIRE attitude, bringing a touch of maturity in stitching, neutral tonal nuances and textile experimentations of leather and suede. Here, Plein opted for materials such as silk, cashmere and leather which, in turn, added a layer of practicality. The spectrum of earth tones is combined with luxury fabrics, creating a powerful juxtaposition of proportions. The collection, states the notes, prepares a modern man ready to face any adversity and provides armor to overcome any obstacle.

Charles Jeffrey