Paris Men’s Fashion Week goes psychedelic and globetrotting

PARIS – Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in top form on Wednesday for its first full day of catwalk collections which boasted a dynamic season featuring brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy, which returned from the pandemic.

Here are some highlights from the Fall/Winter 2023-24 shows:

The story of two Givenchy

Guests in unwieldy heels navigated the cobblestones to enter the historic Ecole Militaire park, past a giant black “GIVENCHY” sign and guests drinking ginger shots and detox tea. The clean vibe matched the clean white decor.

The collection itself was harder to pin down. It could be described as a tale of two Givenchy.

The first was a display of stunning minimalist tailoring that designer Matthew M. Williams said “has a different hand” – and was made in collaboration with the house’s tailoring studio.

The second was a story of being a little busy: an aesthetic – inspired by an image of painter Lucien Freud throwing a coat over paint-splattered work boots – that dominated the 52 looks show with its urban style, its random overlays, its discordant colors and intentionally mismatched clothes.

The short flurry of monochromatic suits starting the show introduced a welcome new direction for the house under Williams’ tenure. Too bad that this theme has not been further developed as the display. The suits featured clean lines, perfectly pointed shoulders and nipped-in waists that transformed the figure into an elongated hourglass. They were – according to the house – “without any hem at the seams”. The black gloves gave these looks a playful and sinister quality.

“The world has a lot of options for everyone,” Williams said. “That’s what’s so beautiful about Givenchy: a brand that makes T-shirts for… young people and then there are people who want to buy couture couture jackets. It hits the whole range.

Bluemarble explores identities

Bluemarble counts celebrities such as actor Timothee Chalamet and singer Justin Bieber among its aficionados. Some amused fashion editors in the front row asked if designer Anthony Alvarez was making a statement with his fall fare about how religiously the French brand has become following.

Its stunning display inside the American Cathedral was a typical melting pot of streetwear, couture, and cross-cultural and country references.

Alvarez, who was born in New York and has Filipino, Spanish, French and Italian roots, uses his myriad identities as a style touchstone. The brand name itself is global, borrowed from an iconic photo of Earth taken in 1972 by the crew of Apollo 17.

Faded blue jeans and bright yellow loafers paid homage to that decade on Wednesday. A cuddly heather gray knit emblazoned the brand’s name and paved the way for a myriad of shaggy, multicolored retro looks that turned out to be part Woodstock, part mythical Yeti.

But there were also clever moments, such as the mask patterns that appeared on baggy sweaters and suggested questions about the nature of one’s true identity.

Bianca Saunders Cool Restraint

A fresh, minty vibe permeated Bianca Saunders’ third show in Paris.

He stems from a minimalist, often oversized aesthetic, capable of darting effortlessly between cultures and subtly channeling his British and Jamaican origins.

Flashes of color, like a bright neon blue t-shirt, met an otherwise pared-down collection that was cool precisely because of its understatement.

The first look, a version of a tailored suit, brought clean, sanitized lines to project minimalism, or as the house says Saunders “addresses the tension between tradition and modernity.”

Other moments were fun and thoughtful, like a giant rock gray coat worn on a mannequin with bangs that fell over her eyes.

The Andam Saunders award winner, one of the few female designers of menswear, is a welcome addition to the Parisian calendar.

Black Saint Laurent Channels

The house that redefined women’s fashion with men’s tuxedos in the 1960s has taken the opposite route this season.

Designer Anthony Vaccarello brought the long, dark elongated silhouettes of Saint Laurent’s women’s wardrobe to a fluid and aesthetically accurate fall display.

Still, the heavy-on-black 46-piece collection was light on new ideas at times.

Floor-sweeping “Matrix”-style leather coats with Vaccarello’s exaggerated shoulders found their way alongside slicked back hair and sunglasses, but also tuxedo coats and collars tied in exuberant bows reminiscent of the era of the New Romantics.

A shiny black leather bow contrasting with a matte black wool coat was a typical style for the Belgian designer, but one of the highlights of the show nonetheless.

The front row was standout and included French actress Beatrice Dalle wearing an oversized tuxedo coat and peeking out from under black shades.

Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s hit ‘Wednesday’ show, was pictured arriving in a black hooded column dress.