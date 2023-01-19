Miss Thailand in a dress made of ‘box lid rings’…had a special meaning

– Advertising –

Miss Thailand Anna Suangam, who participated in the 71st Miss Universe preliminary pageant, wore an evening dress made from recycled “can lids”. Photo source: Miss Universe Thailand Instagram

During the Miss Universe preliminary pageant, Miss Thailand wore a meaningful evening dress and became a hot topic.

On the 11th (local time), Thailand’s Anna Suangam (24) competed in the 71st Miss Universe preliminary pageant held in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. That day, he went out wearing a somewhat special evening dress for him.

The robe he wore shimmered and shone, but the fabric was not of high quality. It was a garment made by braiding the top of an abandoned aluminum can.

Anna told her story behind that particular dress. She also said that this dress was her tribute to her own parents.

Anna recalled, This dress was inspired by the environment I experienced as a child.

He continued, “I also played with toys that I picked up from the trash, and when the neighborhood kids saw it, they called me ‘Queen of Trash’ and harassed me.”

Miss Thailand Anna Suangam. Getty Images Korea



He explained why he made the dress from a ‘box lid’, saying, “This unique dress was created to show that what many people think is worthless actually has value and beauty. in itself.”

The dress was created by Thai clothing brand ‘Manirat’ and is made by connecting hundreds of drink can taps with Swarovski crystals.

Anna failed to qualify for the Miss Universe Round of 16. She did, however, win the “Impact Wave Leadership” award.

Donga.com reporter Jo Yoo-kyung [email protected]

Source: Donga

