



Bakar’s soundtrack began slowly, elegantly, languorously almost classically. This intro was accompanied by a group of very fine black suits which, according to Matthew M. Williams, had been made in collaboration with the couture workshop of Givenchy. Then, under surging breakbeats, dropped a bass line though whoa that my Hlas cap began to move on its own, like an overloaded subwoofer. Just when this happened, a look came through whose cropped hoodie silhouette contained five distinct elements (work boots aside) and included references across punk and workwear. Beginning with couture couture, the most classic form constructed in the highest manner, before ricocheting across all subgenres of contemporary men’s dress while maintaining a disciplined silhouette, Matthew M. Williams has produced today arguably the most cohesive and compelling collection of his Givenchy tenure so far. Just as couturiers pared down and then reconstructed standard tailoring protocols into new, versions of pants without side seams, Williams’ floaty hips unchecked and then reconstructed disparate elements of menswear into a systemic, silhouette-defined wardrobe. This process was exemplified and underscored by the deconstructed/reconstructed treatment of fabrics, from tartan wool to heathered jersey, which Williams said echoed a traditional Japanese technique. The hallmarks of this rewrite were the processed work boots and long-toed derby shoes and the enlarged and remade versions of the Riccardo Tisci-era Pandora bag. These accessories framed looks that were usually, but not always, centered around a low-hem top or skirt that fell to mid-thigh. Around this fulcrum were added cascading layers of reimagined staples; these included riveted skirts of cotton work canvas, a waistcoat and sweater fashioned by the workshop from goose feathers, heavily reconstructed camo pants, a faux python jumpsuit (one of many ) worn down only for the top to act as a back skirt, a leopard zip-up cropped hoodie, and a pair of garment-dyed nylon tech looks. These echoed two other suits whose construction was more traditional than the openers but whose seams were bristling with loose threads, as if they had been torn by tenacious hands eager to pull them apart into something new. Often, but not always, the looks were complemented by oversized classic outerwear that was itself Pitti-level highlights. Amid all the action, look 32 represented the eye of the storm: a long leather chore jacket that Williams called a Bouncer, over leather double-knee work pants and a no-frills waistcoat. minimal no doubt a model for an evening outfit inspired by workwear. The all-grey heather look was its sporty-origin streetwear equivalent. It’s one of my favorite collections I’ve done, Williams said, and you can see why.

