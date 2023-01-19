Shaping the future of Budapest fashion A new pivot to luxury knitwear for Hungarian womenswear brand Aeron

Eszter Ron, founder of Aeron air

Eszter ron grew up watching her mother go on a glamor frenzy. She was obsessed with fashion and she traveled a lot which was very rare in Soviet times for Hungarian women, she told me when we met in Budapest My mother was full of inspiration, she really liked to play with fashion . We sit in the middle of the cavernous gold-leaf encrusted central hall of the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest. Surrounded by 17th century murals and ornate stuccowork, it seems like a fitting place to talk about energetic fashion as ron describes the Hungarian fashion industry. It was seeing the power that fashion gave his mother that Ron launched the eponymous label Aeron from his apartment in Budapest in 2014.

Fashion in post-communist countries is often described as a new phenomenon, but we have always loved fashion, especially during communism. Ron says growing up without a commercial fashion industry actually reinforced for me the feeling that fashion can transport you somewhere else. Making clothes was an instinct Ron had always had. There’s something about the structure that I find so appealing, she says. In 2014, she launched her first collection with a range of tailored pieces and dresses. It was a formula that worked until the Covid-19 pandemic when searches for suits on the e-tailors she sold with, including Net-a-Porter and Browns, quickly shifted to clothing. relaxation almost overnight, we really had to reconfigure, ron said.

In 2019, the Hungarian company Vanguard stepped in and offered to partner with ron. Founded in 2008 by Peter Baldaszti, the co-founder of Hungarian label Nanushka, Vanguard is responsible for transforming Nanushka into an international lifestyle brand, and their goal is the same with Aeron. With this new partnership came a pivot in knitwear to meet a growing post-pandemic market for loungewear and knitwear. Once again, it was her mother’s spirit that the designer channeled during the process of repositioning Aeron as a knitwear brand. I have always had a connection with knitting which really started with my mother. She loved knitwear and she always collected knitwear, so it was something that surrounded me from a young age. After the pandemic, we had to rethink our structure and our main categories, and we decided to connect to something that is a platform for innovation and, and innovative technologies, knitting is just that.

I’m asking Estzer to move from a one-woman show to a conglomerate-backed operation with ambitious performance metrics. How does she negotiate the line of what just responds to the market, and what follows her desires as a designer? It was very important to strengthen our brand, she says, and I’m always keen to innovate and offer something new to my client. As part of its investment in Aeron, Vanguard applied Nanusha’s successful design and marketing strategy to Aeron. The brand has a new A logo, lifestyle images and a new network of influencers who post the collection on social media.

With support from Vangaurds, ron invested in a sample-making machine called Shima Seiki that cuts waste from Aerons’ production process by 90 percent, according to Vanguard. The technology is called Wholegarment. It works like a 3D printer, she says, you program the machine and the garment comes out in one piece, which means there is no waste in production. This allows us to create a truly sustainable knitwear brand.

With this technology, Aeron has created a collection of bespoke knitwear. It’s such a big challenge for us. Because if you create woven pieces, you buy the fabric and you create the silhouette. But here you kind of design the fabric itself, you design the technology. And it’s just an endless pool of options, creative directions, and opportunities. I like to combine knits with leather or suits.

Aerons’ supply chain is an area over which Ron maintains tight control. We try to source locally or from neighboring countries, she says, so it was always from the start that production was very important to us to keep it local. I think you had a previous question about Hungarian fashion during communist times, and I think what’s really important is that here in Hungary we have a lot of craftsmanship, and a lot of places more small and remote that you can turn to in terms of production and development.

Aerons’ current FW22 collection is the first time they have offered sizes larger than US 12. What took them so long? We want to be diverse in terms of sizes and I’m so happy that finally we can present things differently, which is a really big challenge for us and her mesh has given us the opportunity to do that. Usually the industry prepares a collection of small size samples, then you don’t have time to develop different sizes. But with Vanguard behind us, we really decided to do a lot of things differently.