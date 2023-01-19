Boutique offers dresses, supports the cause | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT– Runway for Action returns this year with more dresses and a goal to reach more young women. The program, set up by Action169, allows young women to rent a designer dress while supporting a noble cause.

Action169 is a prayer-based grassroots organization committed to addressing commercial sexual exploitation and substance use through holistic, Christ-centered prevention, intervention and care services.

Last year, during Runway for Action’s first year, Action169 Executive Director Danielle Freitag and her lawyer sister Diana Bradley partnered with Fairmont High School. The two presented the concept to an auditorium full of junior and senior students and on a winter weekend the students were able to “store” for prom dresses at the school media center.

This year, the pop-up store moved to the Five Lakes Center at Fairmont, where there is more space to display the large amount of dresses available.

Speaking about the purpose of the program, Bradley said: “When women help women, the results are powerful. The idea is that you wear a dress to represent your solidarity with the women who have struggled in their lives.

Students only pay a small rental fee of $52 which covers the cost of cleaning the gown. Action169 has received support from several companies and the funds they receive go towards intervention, prevention and restoration in the lives of women.

There are no reservations to shop but the pop-up store will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting this Saturday. It will also be open the following three Saturdays, January 28, February 4 and February 11, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bradley said while looking for a space she made several inquiries, but mall owner Dahmon Gullord was very accommodating in letting them sit in an empty store for four weeks. The change of location is not only welcome, but necessary.

“Last year we had just over 70 dresses and now we have over 200,” Bradley said.

The dresses are donated and sourced from three different high-end stores that Bradley has secured through networking. One in Manhattan, NY, another in Geneva, IL and another in Woodbury, MN.

“They did an amazing thing by partnering with us,” Bradley said.

There are a few other dresses that have been donated by other people and places, but Bradley estimates that 90% of the dresses are brand new. Some carry an original price tag upwards towards $3,000.

Dresses come in all colors, styles and sizes. Dresses are size 0-28. Some styles are simpler while others are completely jeweled. There is also jewelry available and a limited selection of shoes and handbags.

Also available in the pop-up shop, a small selection of winter banquet dresses.

While they’re on rental, the dresses can be altered, which is unusual, but Bradley pointed out that the dresses are gifted. Alterations will not be offered in store but they will be able to make recommendations.

As for who will be working at the pop-up store, Bradley said they’re all volunteers. She and Freitag will be there, along with a number of students who volunteer their time through the National Honor Society.

While Action169 initially partnered with Fairmont, this year it is also partnering with schools in the Blue Earth area. However, all area students are welcome to view and/or rent a dress.

Last year, approximately 30 students chose to wear a Runway for Action dress.

“Some of these girls, now in college, came home for the Christmas holidays and volunteered their time to help set up this facility,” Bradley said of store space.

Looking to the future, Bradley hopes to see the program continue to grow. She pointed out that it was a win-win as the students received a beautiful prom dress for next to nothing while supporting other women.

“I hope people will come and see what we have to offer,” Bradley said.