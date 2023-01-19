Fashion
Boutique offers dresses, supports the cause | News, Sports, Jobs
FAIRMONT– Runway for Action returns this year with more dresses and a goal to reach more young women. The program, set up by Action169, allows young women to rent a designer dress while supporting a noble cause.
Action169 is a prayer-based grassroots organization committed to addressing commercial sexual exploitation and substance use through holistic, Christ-centered prevention, intervention and care services.
Last year, during Runway for Action’s first year, Action169 Executive Director Danielle Freitag and her lawyer sister Diana Bradley partnered with Fairmont High School. The two presented the concept to an auditorium full of junior and senior students and on a winter weekend the students were able to “store” for prom dresses at the school media center.
This year, the pop-up store moved to the Five Lakes Center at Fairmont, where there is more space to display the large amount of dresses available.
Speaking about the purpose of the program, Bradley said: “When women help women, the results are powerful. The idea is that you wear a dress to represent your solidarity with the women who have struggled in their lives.
Students only pay a small rental fee of $52 which covers the cost of cleaning the gown. Action169 has received support from several companies and the funds they receive go towards intervention, prevention and restoration in the lives of women.
There are no reservations to shop but the pop-up store will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting this Saturday. It will also be open the following three Saturdays, January 28, February 4 and February 11, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bradley said while looking for a space she made several inquiries, but mall owner Dahmon Gullord was very accommodating in letting them sit in an empty store for four weeks. The change of location is not only welcome, but necessary.
“Last year we had just over 70 dresses and now we have over 200,” Bradley said.
The dresses are donated and sourced from three different high-end stores that Bradley has secured through networking. One in Manhattan, NY, another in Geneva, IL and another in Woodbury, MN.
“They did an amazing thing by partnering with us,” Bradley said.
There are a few other dresses that have been donated by other people and places, but Bradley estimates that 90% of the dresses are brand new. Some carry an original price tag upwards towards $3,000.
Dresses come in all colors, styles and sizes. Dresses are size 0-28. Some styles are simpler while others are completely jeweled. There is also jewelry available and a limited selection of shoes and handbags.
Also available in the pop-up shop, a small selection of winter banquet dresses.
While they’re on rental, the dresses can be altered, which is unusual, but Bradley pointed out that the dresses are gifted. Alterations will not be offered in store but they will be able to make recommendations.
As for who will be working at the pop-up store, Bradley said they’re all volunteers. She and Freitag will be there, along with a number of students who volunteer their time through the National Honor Society.
While Action169 initially partnered with Fairmont, this year it is also partnering with schools in the Blue Earth area. However, all area students are welcome to view and/or rent a dress.
Last year, approximately 30 students chose to wear a Runway for Action dress.
“Some of these girls, now in college, came home for the Christmas holidays and volunteered their time to help set up this facility,” Bradley said of store space.
Looking to the future, Bradley hopes to see the program continue to grow. She pointed out that it was a win-win as the students received a beautiful prom dress for next to nothing while supporting other women.
“I hope people will come and see what we have to offer,” Bradley said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/news/local-news/2023/01/19/boutique-offers-dresses-supports-cause/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boutique offers dresses, supports the cause | News, Sports, Jobs
- UK inflation slows but remains stubbornly high
- “B’Town is much more democratic…”
- Proctors, Palace and other theaters form Alive Downtowns! coalition
- Biggest Retail Tech Stories on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Turkey-Syria in a delicate dance of reconciliation Asia Times
- Debt ceiling: we have already seen this drama. This is how it ends
- Texans kick off big road test Thursday at undefeated WAC leader Seattle U
- Shaping the future of Budapest fashion A new pivot to luxury knitwear for Hungarian womenswear brand Aeron
- Shareholders approve Linde’s delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Emily in Paris actor shares tropical snaps of Antigua
- China’s Xi Jinping warns of spread of Covid as millions travel for Lunar New Year