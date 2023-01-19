Ardian announces Japanese fashion house and art gallery Hauser & Wirth as new tenants of its prestigious Renaissance complex





Ardianworld leader in private investment, acquired the 9,300 m property in May 2018. Composed of four mansions, its name, Renaissance, is inspired by the ambitions of Ardian, the architectural firm CALQ and the decorator Tristan Auer to create an exceptionally unique and modern space in an exclusive and sought-after location. The Swiss gallery Hauser & Wirth, famous for its collection of modern and contemporary art, had spent 15 years looking for the ideal place to establish itself in Paris, renowned for its rich cultural scene and the contemporary art fair Paris+ by Art Basle. Hauser & Wirth fell in love with this unique building, which met all of its criteria. The gallery will exhibit a range of artists in the heart of the capital in one of the mansions. Hauser & Wirth will be joined by an exclusive Japanese fashion house. Its owners were seduced by Renaissance by its privileged location and its design reminiscent of the most illustrious Parisian addresses of haute couture. “It is a great pride for Ardians Real Estate teams for having imagined and delivered this project alongside the CALQ and Tristan Auer teams. The trust placed in us by the future tenants of the buildings testifies to the success of our ambition to create a unique and timeless place in the heart of Paris. Renaissance reflects the beauty and creativity that characterizes Paris, the capital of fashion, art and culture, said Stephanie Bensimon, Property Manager, Ardian. ADVISORS Ardian Marketing Advisor: Advisor2, SCC Vendme ABOUT ARDIAN Ardian is a global leader in private investment, managing or advising $140 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients worldwide. Our extensive expertise, spanning private equity, real assets and credit, allows us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to the different needs of our clients. Using Ardian’s bespoke solutions, we create bespoke portfolios that allow clients to specify the precise mix of assets they need and access funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, family offices and private institutional investors worldwide. Ardian is majority-owned by its employees and attaches great importance to the development of its employees and the promotion of a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our more than 1000 employees, in 15 offices in Europe, America and Asia, are strongly committed to the principles of responsible investment and are determined to make finance a force for the good of society. Our aim is to provide excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility. At Ardian, we are all invested in building businesses that last. ardian.com

