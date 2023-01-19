The 6 Best Little Black Dress Styles If You’re Over 60

The little black dress is the wardrobe staple that everyone should own. Both classic and flattering, the sophisticated piece is revered for its versatility. Pair it with flats or boots, and it’s the perfect everyday item. Dress it up with pumps and you can wear it to any party. And the best part is that it applies whether you’re 26 or 66. However, if you fall into the latter age group, there are certain styles that fashion pros recommend. Keep reading to hear their thoughts on the best little black dresses if you’re over 60, as well as easy ways to style them.

This is a classic silhouette that will serve you year after year. West Taraa fashion stylist which serves customers in Connecticut, Boston, New York and Los Angeles, especially recommends it for the cooler months. “It’s a more pointed shape and often comes in nice fabrics like merino wool, cashmere and tight knits to keep you warm,” she says. “To wear with a pair of tights and high black boots.” You can find this dress in various hems and necklines and pair it with everything from boots to pumps to flats.

The slip dress is popular for its versatility. With just one piece, you can create dozens of outfits. “I love the look of a silk midi slip or mini dress with a chunky knit sweater thrown over it or a brightly colored blazer paired with a chunky scarf wrapped around your neck,” West says. “A nice boot and fabulous earrings will make this look shine.” If you’re going for a mini-length hemline, West suggests a pair of tights to balance out the shorter length. You can walk through the door in minutes!

The jersey dress is essential for those who appreciate comfort and elegance. “Any woman with any body shape can be complemented by a beautiful swimsuit,” says Liane Chaoulia personal stylist and image therapist. “Find yourself a jersey dress with three-quarter sleeves to wear throughout the seasons.” You can layer and style it with any type of shoes and accessories.

This silhouette exudes sophistication. “Every woman over 60 should have a wardrobe of shift dresses,” says Elisabeth Kosichcertified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. “The straight, shapely fit is forgiving, camouflaging, and provides a simple, clean blank canvas to build on.”ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Select a sleeveless one for maximum layering possibilities. “Add a light sweater or pashmina in the warmer months; a blazer, trench or overcoat in the cooler months; a white shirt underneath all year round,” says Kosich. “Wear with a colorful scarf, pendant necklace or choker, or strands of pearls for effect Holly Golightly Look.” This is an outfit formula that you can return to over and over.

Say hello to the most flattering dress money can buy. “A wrap-style dress flatters all shapes, sizes, and ages with stretchy jersey material that breathes, hugs, and forgives,” Kosich says. “It tapers in the middle to create a waistline for straight bodies while emphasizing curves for hourglass figures; the flared hem balances heavy shapes at the top and camouflages heavy shapes at the bottom, and its long sleeves offer coverage arms for all shapes.”

Seriously, what more could you ask for? Kosich suggests styling it with riding boots and a tailored wool coat or heels, statement jewelry and a wool wrap. It is a piece that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Kosich calls the three-quarter sleeve the “miracle” sleeve. “Stopping just past the elbow, this cropped sleeve draws attention and punctuates the waist, giving the illusion of curves for those without, while emphasizing those who do,” explains she. “It’s also a perfect clutch to accessorize bracelets, cuffs, bracelets, watches or a scarf tied around the wrist.”

You can wear the dress on its own in the summer or with a blazer, cardigan, short jacket or down jacket in the winter. A velvet blazer, tuxedo jacket or silk kimono makes it appropriate for the evening, she shares. If you’re torn between a few dress options, the one with three-quarter length sleeves might be your winner.