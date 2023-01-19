Jenna Ortega slays Paris Fashion Week in a hooded halter dress





Jenna OrtegaThe power of the stars continues to grow, with the Wednesday the actress has nailed all of her recent red carpet looks. Today she’s tackling Paris Fashion Week and Ortega surprised everyone when she arrived at the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show in a sleek black backless hooded dress. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The 20-year-old posed in front of a large Saint Laurent logo to show off the dress and her gold accessories. To match the feel of the dress, Ortega’s makeup featured dark liner all around her eyes, with her hair in the “wet” fringe style that’s popular right now, swept to the side. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The actress could quickly become a style icon, as she was also one of the best dressed at the Golden Globes when she arrived in a champagne-colored dress by Gucci which featured interesting cutouts at the waist with sleeves and a skirt long and flowing. Ortega was nominated for her first Golden Globe this year for her outstanding performance as Wednesday Addams in the popular Netflix series. She is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for the role. During an interview with Loni Love to E ! On the Golden Globes red carpet, Ortega shared a bit of her feelings regarding the nomination. She said, “We’ve spent so much time on this show and worked really hard on it, so if people get any kind of joy or happiness from it, that makes me very happy.” Ortega continued, “I’ve been doing this for over a decade now, so I feel like I’ve seen Hollywood gradually open up and see more Latinos and Latinas in lead roles and being here this evening, I feel very fulfilled.” The next step for the star is Cry VIwhere she plays Tara Carpenter – continuing her role from 2022 Scream-as well as a few other compelling projects underway.

