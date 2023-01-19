Emma Roberts Sheer Red Dress at Maybe I Do Screening





Emma Roberts looked like she stepped straight out of a romantic comedy on January 17. While attending a special screening of her upcoming film “Maybe I Do,” Roberts strutted around New York in a sheer dress from the Spring 2023 Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini collection. Brit and Kara from Elkin-style paired the actor’s romantic ensemble with peep-toe heels, as well as 19th-century diamond drop earrings and a ruby ​​ring, both by Fred Leighton. The button-up dress featured ruched detailing along the bodice and half-length sleeves. In an asymmetrical stroke of genius, Roberts wore the outfit off the shoulder on her left side, giving the look an alluring edge. Beneath the bodice, the wispy fabric flowed into a lightweight skirt, which the star layered over a pair of scarlet underwear. She styled the dress with bright red lipstick and a matching handbag with a vintage touch. As she walked, the sheer fabric swirled around her legs, giving off the same whimsy of a rom-com protagonist going out on a first date. The finished outfit also pairs well with her tiramisu hair color, which she debuted over the holidays. Earlier this month, Roberts embraced her inner Chanel Oberlin in a houndstooth ensemble while on a New Year’s ski trip. The outfit consisted of a black and white jacket, matching pants and a set of skis. The former ‘Scream Queens’ star completed the winter-ready ensemble with an ice blue helmet and black goggles. Ahead, check out Roberts’ completely sheer gown at the “Maybe I Do” screening.

