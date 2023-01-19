The 2023 Met Gala dress code is in honor of Karl





The Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute will celebrate the 2023 Met Gala in honor of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Her career, creativity and contributions to fashion will be celebrated at the 2023 Met Gala. Her pieces and sketches will be on full display on the site, as announced in 2022 by her longtime friend Anna Wintour and the museum’s curator. Andrew Bolton. New information about this year’s Costume Institute exhibit has surfaced to give attendees an idea of ​​what the night is all about. According to voguethe Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will be hosted by Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institutes Wendy Yu Curator in charge and collaborator of Lagerfeld Amanda Harlech. The creatives have the hard work of synthesizing the designers’ careers into 150 looks; however, the 2023 dress code is more ample than that; simply put, guests should dress in honor of Karl. Getty Images Met Gala 2023 attendees must dress in honor of Karl A-listers are expected to salute the fashion legend and pick from all of her steps. As he preferred to call himself, the couturier worked in design for the most coveted houses, including Balmain, Patou, Chlo, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous brand. Among the co-chairs present and honoring Karl are Michael Coel, Penlope Cruz, Roger Federerand Doua Lipa. According to the publication, they would have the unique opportunity to wear an archival look from one of the labels. Getty Images American director Sofia Coppola (L), French actress Marion Cotillard (C) and Spanish actress Penelope Cruz (R) watch German designer Karl Lagerfeld walk the runway during the Chanel Métiers DArt 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 4, 2018 in New York. Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85. The artistic director of Chanel died on February 19, 2019 in Paris. Thanks to his creative genius, his generosity and his exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which largely contributed to the success of the House of Chanel throughout the world, CEO of Chanel, Alain Wertheimer, said in a statement at the time. Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinarily creative mind whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand. Concern over his health began to worry his peers after he failed to attend the Chanels Haute Couture Spring-Summer show in Paris the first time in over 36 years that he had missed a presentation.

