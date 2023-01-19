Fashion Week: return to elegance at Men’s Fashion Week in Milan | Culture

The show that kicked off menswear week in Milan last Friday was also the one that generated the most excitement among the public. It was Gucci’s first collection since the departure of Alessandro Michele, the brand’s creative director between 2015 and 2022. The new collection, designed by the brand’s creative team, focused on refined offerings and elemental, stripped of the baroque to rely instead on Gucci’s past styles. . For example, it featured lacquered canvases that give shape to the brand’s accessories with prints from the 1970s. The collection also borrowed from the archives, alluding to the brand’s rock aesthetic and classic tailoring. Gucci’s suits, both structured and wide, illustrated the return to elegance that was a common thread in the parades of the week.

In fact, the Dolce & Gabbanas collection for next fall refines the language of fashion houses. In the summer collection they presented last June, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana revisited some of their greatest hits; now these are complemented by a mostly black collection – with gray and several white jackets, some of which feature the brand’s feminine tailoring in a bid to remove ornamentation and emphasize silhouettes instead. We are saturated with images, so we wanted to reflect who we are [by really] polishing every garment,” Dolce commented ahead of the fashion show. It’s not minimalism but our codes. They brought back their iconic corsets from the early 1990s, which stylized the waist and contrasted with huge coats. And they’re emphasizing tailoring in response to now overused sportswear. When you ask a youngster, what they want is a suit, not a sweatshirt, Gabbana said. It’s not true that this generation doesn’t like costumes.

Tailoring is key in Dolce & Gabbanas’ menswear styles for next season, which were showcased in Milan in January

This hedonistic conception of couture also permeates the Fendi collection, which is presented on a soundtrack by Giorgio Moroder, in one of the disco lines. The color palette is inspired by the reflection of a disco ball; some garments are stitched with tiny silver discs alongside the usual sequins. Nightlife brings people together, as Silvia Venturini Fendi, the lines’ creative director, explained moments before the fashion show. Several elements are inspired by his own life and personal style. For example, the disco details and asymmetrical waistcoats harken back to Venturini Fendis’ days in New York, when she went straight from the club to the office, wearing a sequined shirt under her suit (it was my way of seeing the world, she says). Another personal touch: tailored jackets and coats that extend into pieces of fabric that drape the body like a cape. Fur, a specialty of Roman fashion houses, is presented in trompe-l’oeil, as are her airbrushed and stencil-dyed sheepskin jackets.

Layers, leather and metals are among Fendi’s menswear offerings next season.

Semiotic games are common at Prada; since Raf Simons joined the brand, they have become instantly recognizable details. For the coming winter, Simons and Prada have formulated a kind of false collar for their coats and jackets, evoking the shape of a knitted collar superimposed on a shirt collar with elongated points cut in half. There are also minimalist tunics, almost mid-length dresses with wide boat necks, and quilted jackets and coats, suggesting the rounded shapes cultivated by the two designers.

Four menswear styles Prada showcased at Milan Fashion Week in January 2023

Continuity has been a constant this season, and styles focus on reinventing comfortable elegance. This has posed a challenge to Italian fashion designers, who have learned they cannot rely solely on a legion of tracksuits and trainers, which are already showing signs of waning popularity. This is perhaps why the two collections of Armani Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani, the brand’s two main lines, reflect a comforting classicism in which sporty elements, such as pocketed trousers and quilted coats , do not divert the precise lines and the usual sober shades of Armanis (blues, blacks, grays, velvets and pearly tones).

Previous designs can be both a refuge and a burden for historic fashion houses. Marco de Vincenzo, who was named creative director of Etro last summer, launched his first menswear collection, which features virtually no prints; it features designs that allude to the company’s history instead. The designs are translated into knitted elements – for example, a pixelated version of the house’s paisley print and floral and fruity embroideries on coats and knitwear. Since the arrival of de Vincenzos at Etro, the silhouettes of the fashion houses have become more contemporary and graphic.

Judging by his January 2023 show in Milan, floral and fruity prints and embroidery will be a big part of Etro’s menswear next season.

But not all styles are solemnly elegant. Brothers Dan and Dean Caten reflect and translate the most hedonistic side of Milan. Their brand Dsquared2 offers a collection for men and women with urban, teenage and provocative hues; T-shirts with erotic messages and allusions to the rural life of their native Canada cohabit there. Collections of double-waisted pants, wide knits and unrestrained accessorizing underscore the brand’s euphoric identity. Magliano, the new Bolognese brand, explores ordinary clothing and the dignity of working-class clothing from an opposite point of view: the brands’ deconstructed, layered and meticulously tailored garments come together without obscuring their excellent craftsmanship.

Similarly, in his eponymous label JW Anderson, Jonathan Anderson refuses to offer a bouquet of styles designed like dynamite for social networks and stores. Her tiny knitted shorts, buckled boots and nude screen-printed mesh are less whimsical than you might think and reveal Anderson’s infallible talent for creating inimitable and enduring garments.

Several models present Ermenegildo Zegna creations for the fall-winter 20232024 collection in Milan MIGUEL MEDINA (AFP)

Alessandro Sartori, creative director of Zegnas, highlights the house’s commitment to artisanal and sustainable materials in its new collection. Seventy percent of the styles are comprised of cashmere garments treated with intricate techniques similar to those applied to traditional fabrics. For example, ratin, the treatment used in the mid-20th century to give ordinary fabrics a plush appearance, is now being applied to luxury cashmere fashion houses, Oasi Cashmere. The remaining 30% is made up of recycled woolen fabrics, which are used in bespoke lightweight garments. The result is an endlessly combinable wardrobe that is as comfortable and flexible as sportswear, but which reflects the brand’s noble and minimalist elegance at the same time. Putting his eggs in one basket is risky, but Sartori knows what he’s doing. An installation reproducing the piece in which the cashmere fibers twirl and settle on the ground before becoming yarn welcomes the public as they arrive at the fashion show. In an age of visual debauchery, fashion offers tactile delights and a certain elegance that no one can precisely define, yet which is fundamental to the future of Italian brands.