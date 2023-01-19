Nia Long wears a white dress at the premiere of “You People” – WWD

Nia Long arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “You People” on January 17 in Los Angeles, wearing an ethereal minimalist dress.

For her movie premiere, the actress opted for a classic form-fitting strapless white dress. She accessorized the look with a single jeweled cuff on her right wrist and statement earrings.

Nia Long at the premiere of “You People” on January 17 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Long went for a party-ready look with a nude lip, blush, pop mascara, and earth-toned eyeshadow. Her hair was parted in the center and styled in silky, wavy curls.

The second half of 2022 has proven to be busy for Long with screen projects. In August, her film “Look Both Ways”, where she starred alongside Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet, premiered on Netflix.

Following that project, Long reunited with his castmates from “The Best Man” for the highly anticipated television series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which debuted on Peacock on December 22. Long has been part of “The Best Man” franchise since the 1999 film starring Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut and Harold Perrineau, all of whom returned for the TV series to wrap up the franchise.

Nia Long at the premiere of “You People” on January 17 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“You People” reunites Long with director and producer Kenya Barris, who she previously worked with on his 2020 Netflix sitcom “#BlackAF.”

“You People” is a 2023 romantic comedy film directed by Barris. The film tells the story of a new couple and their families trying to come together and overcome cultural differences, societal expectations, and a general divide. Barris, along with Jonah Hill and Kevin Misher, served as producers on the film. In addition to Hill, the project also stars Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, Nia Long and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will be available to stream on Netflix on January 27.