Victoria Silvstedt shows off her incredible figure in a white mini dress in Miami Beach
Victoria Silvstedt shows off her incredible figure in a chic white mini dress as she soaks up the sun in Miami Beach
Victoria Silvstedt looked amazing in a busty white flower print mini dress as she soaked up the sun in Miami Beach on Wednesday.
The Swedish-born model, 48, looked in high spirits as she relaxed on a sun lounger with a pal in the glamorous summer dress.
The former Playboy model stowed her belongings in a beige Dior bag as she walked barefoot through the sand.
Relaxing: Victoria Silvstedt looked amazing in a busty white floral mini dress as she soaked up the sun in Miami Beach on Wednesday
She styled her long blonde tresses in loose waves from a center parting as they blew in the wind as she headed to a lavish beach club.
Victoria donned a radiant makeup palette to showcase her beauty as she beamed with a pal while looking down at her phone.
Earlier this week, the businesswoman flaunted her toned physique wearing a sleek sports bra and fitted leggings as she stepped out for an outing in Miami.
Gorgeous: The Swedish-born model, 48, looked in high spirits as she relaxed on a sun lounger with a pal in the glamorous summer dress
Wow: She styled her long blonde tresses in loose waves from a center parting as they blew in the wind as she headed to a lavish beach club
She looked young as she enjoyed a brief workout on the sandy shore and was later joined by her longtime partner Maurice Dabbah.
The star donned a black sports bra that featured triangle cutouts in the lower part of the top for a sleek edge.
Victoria also donned a pair of tight gray leggings with a black jumper tied securely around her waist in case she got a little chilly later in the day.
Stylish: The former Playboy model stowed her belongings in a beige Dior bag as she walked barefoot through the sand
Leggy display: Victoria was all smiles as she showed off her toned legs in the chic mini dress
The beauty, who first rose to prominence while competing in the 1993 Miss World pageant, opted for Adidas sneakers with classic peach-colored stripes.
Her blonde locks were lightly teased and flowed over her shoulders in natural waves as she enjoyed the fresh air while strolling along the beach.
Victoria embellished her fitness ensemble by donning a pair of large sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun and held a white Chanel clutch in the crook of her arm for a luxurious touch.
Day at the beach: Victoria donned a radiant makeup palette to showcase her beauty as she beamed with a pal while looking at her phone
Sunbathing: The model has been enjoying Miami for the past week as she was spotted donning activewear as she hit the beach last Friday
She also added a silver watch which was placed on her wrist and easily carried her phone in her right hand.
After a short walk, the star headed out to the warm sands and was pictured enjoying some stretches for a quick and productive workout while fellow vacationers soaked up the Miami heat.
The model, who currently resides in Monaco, used a stack of sun loungers which were placed on the sand to help her stretch out. The cool, wavy ocean and clear blue sky stretched out beautifully behind her.
Incredible: Victoria stowed a pair of denim shorts in her designer bag as she got ready for a relaxing day at the beach
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11651459/Victoria-Silvstedt-shows-incredible-figure-white-mini-dress-Miami-Beach.html
