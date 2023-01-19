Wheel of Fortune Fans Are All Distracted By Vanna White’s ‘Unusual’ Dress That Looks Like Nothing She’s Worn in 40 Years

WHEEL of Fortune’s Vanna White opted for an outfit that may have overshadowed the gameplay on Wednesday’s episode.

Viewers took to Twitter in a frenzy over her daring pink and black cutout look, which, like it or not, was unlike anything she’d worn in 40 years.

5 Wheel of Fortune fans went wild over the Vanna Whites dress Credit: Wheel of Fortune

5 A difficult customer posted that it was “like something out of Star Trek”, but few people could ignore it Credit: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune episode was won by Tricia.

She chose the revered “Phrase” option from all three categories for the special bonus round.

The contestant was unfortunately unable to solve “Poised For Action”.

Nonetheless, she won $31,000 and a trip to Croatia as host Pat Sajak, 76, said, “I think she’s happy!”

Most of Twitter, however, was centered on Vanna, 65, and her extravagant outfit.

The beloved letter presenter, who never repeats a look, donned a bright pink dress draped over one leg and exposing a bare shoulder.

She paired it with futuristic black leggings that matched her black high heels, which made them go together.

As she walked to and from the board, the pink top half flowed onto the floor.

Her legs – covered in black from waist to toe – combined with the pink contrast made this figure a head-turner.

‘VERY INTERESTING!’

“This is a very interesting dress that Vanna is wearing,” one user wrote.

“Vanna had a dress on one leg and pants on the other,” another charged – seemingly not hating it.

“Love Vanna’s outfit, unusual,” wrote a third.

“I love Vanna White but not this ‘dress?!’ #WheelOfFortune Looks like something out of Star Trek,” an outlier ripped.

A fourth agreed on the futuristic frontier: “Looks like she should be on deck with Captain Picard.”

Another defended himself: “It really takes courage to wear a dress like Vanna’s.”

As another clapped: “Vanna looking very sharp tonight!!! Where are you going Vanna!!!”

When the show was reduced to its credits, Vanna was, interestingly, in a different look – a periwinkle blue blazer to keep fans on their toes.

7500 DRESSES & COUNT

Recently, Vanna wore an animal print dress that was also hard to ignore.

The leopard print number cut across her upper thigh, showing more skin than usual.

She completed the look with black high heels and the dress had puff sleeves and black leather trim, flowing freely as she made her way to the puzzle board.

“I need Vanna’s dress!” a viewer gushed on Twitter.

“Vanna never wears the same dress twice on Wheel of Fortune so maybe she’ll give it to you,” another fan replied.

Recently during a Q&A on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, an audience member asked how Vanna chooses her dresses – one story per episode.

“No one ever asked me that! she exclaimed, before revealing that she’s worn over 7,500 different dresses in her 40 years on the show.

“Every fitting I do, which is usually once a week, or every two weeks, I have to try on at least 50 dresses,” she continued. “And I’ve been doing this for 40 years.

“I’m exhausted!” Vanna added.

“I can’t keep the dresses,” she confessed. “But the shoes and the jewelry are mine.”

Vanna also revealed when asked what she wore at home, “Pyjamas. No makeup, and put on bunny slippers.”

Vanna has banked on her intense workout regimen to stun in the dresses designers send her.

In an interview withYahoo Lifethe TV personality acknowledged “I’m not a young spring chicken anymore,” but that “it is what it is!”

“I do my best. I eat pretty well. I exercise. I just try to stay healthy and be the best I can at my age.”

FINAL ROUND?

Last weekDeadlinereported that Wheel had been renewed for another five years, until the 2027-2028 season.

This will bring the beloved game show into its 45th season.

For 42 years, Patha has been the man behind the microphone. A year later, Vanna would join him on the board.

But their current contracts are over after next season, and he hasn’t made a secret that his end is near.

During an interview withentertainment tonightin September, he said: “The years are flying by. We are nearing the end.

“On most TV shows in those days, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show isn’t going to die,” he told the outlet.

“Looks like I could go before the show,” Pat added. “We’re not going to do this for 40 years.”

While everyone loves Vanna, Pat’s popularity plummeted in September after a photo surfaced showing him alongside a controversial political figure.

Fans are now wondering if they will renew their contracts which are running next season or if a certain person will replace Pat.

5 Vanna White kept fans guessing as she recently wore a leopard print dress which also stole the show Credit: BNC

5 Vanna never repeats an outfit and has worn over 7,500 dresses since 1982 Credit: Instagram/officialvannawhite