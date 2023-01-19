Fashion
Wheel of Fortune Fans Are All Distracted By Vanna White’s ‘Unusual’ Dress That Looks Like Nothing She’s Worn in 40 Years
WHEEL of Fortune’s Vanna White opted for an outfit that may have overshadowed the gameplay on Wednesday’s episode.
Viewers took to Twitter in a frenzy over her daring pink and black cutout look, which, like it or not, was unlike anything she’d worn in 40 years.
The Wheel of Fortune episode was won by Tricia.
She chose the revered “Phrase” option from all three categories for the special bonus round.
The contestant was unfortunately unable to solve “Poised For Action”.
Nonetheless, she won $31,000 and a trip to Croatia as host Pat Sajak, 76, said, “I think she’s happy!”
Most of Twitter, however, was centered on Vanna, 65, and her extravagant outfit.
The beloved letter presenter, who never repeats a look, donned a bright pink dress draped over one leg and exposing a bare shoulder.
She paired it with futuristic black leggings that matched her black high heels, which made them go together.
As she walked to and from the board, the pink top half flowed onto the floor.
Most read in Entertainment
Her legs – covered in black from waist to toe – combined with the pink contrast made this figure a head-turner.
‘VERY INTERESTING!’
“This is a very interesting dress that Vanna is wearing,” one user wrote.
“Vanna had a dress on one leg and pants on the other,” another charged – seemingly not hating it.
“Love Vanna’s outfit, unusual,” wrote a third.
“I love Vanna White but not this ‘dress?!’ #WheelOfFortune Looks like something out of Star Trek,” an outlier ripped.
A fourth agreed on the futuristic frontier: “Looks like she should be on deck with Captain Picard.”
Another defended himself: “It really takes courage to wear a dress like Vanna’s.”
As another clapped: “Vanna looking very sharp tonight!!! Where are you going Vanna!!!”
When the show was reduced to its credits, Vanna was, interestingly, in a different look – a periwinkle blue blazer to keep fans on their toes.
7500 DRESSES & COUNT
Recently, Vanna wore an animal print dress that was also hard to ignore.
The leopard print number cut across her upper thigh, showing more skin than usual.
She completed the look with black high heels and the dress had puff sleeves and black leather trim, flowing freely as she made her way to the puzzle board.
“I need Vanna’s dress!” a viewer gushed on Twitter.
“Vanna never wears the same dress twice on Wheel of Fortune so maybe she’ll give it to you,” another fan replied.
Recently during a Q&A on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, an audience member asked how Vanna chooses her dresses – one story per episode.
“No one ever asked me that! she exclaimed, before revealing that she’s worn over 7,500 different dresses in her 40 years on the show.
“Every fitting I do, which is usually once a week, or every two weeks, I have to try on at least 50 dresses,” she continued. “And I’ve been doing this for 40 years.
“I’m exhausted!” Vanna added.
“I can’t keep the dresses,” she confessed. “But the shoes and the jewelry are mine.”
Vanna also revealed when asked what she wore at home, “Pyjamas. No makeup, and put on bunny slippers.”
Vanna has banked on her intense workout regimen to stun in the dresses designers send her.
In an interview withYahoo Lifethe TV personality acknowledged “I’m not a young spring chicken anymore,” but that “it is what it is!”
“I do my best. I eat pretty well. I exercise. I just try to stay healthy and be the best I can at my age.”
FINAL ROUND?
Last weekDeadlinereported that Wheel had been renewed for another five years, until the 2027-2028 season.
This will bring the beloved game show into its 45th season.
For 42 years, Patha has been the man behind the microphone. A year later, Vanna would join him on the board.
But their current contracts are over after next season, and he hasn’t made a secret that his end is near.
During an interview withentertainment tonightin September, he said: “The years are flying by. We are nearing the end.
“On most TV shows in those days, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show isn’t going to die,” he told the outlet.
“Looks like I could go before the show,” Pat added. “We’re not going to do this for 40 years.”
While everyone loves Vanna, Pat’s popularity plummeted in September after a photo surfaced showing him alongside a controversial political figure.
Fans are now wondering if they will renew their contracts which are running next season or if a certain person will replace Pat.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/7170420/wheel-of-fortune-vanna-white-dress-legs-unusual-outfit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Broadway in Hollywood promoting ‘Mean Girls’ with a giveaway
- Wheel of Fortune Fans Are All Distracted By Vanna White’s ‘Unusual’ Dress That Looks Like Nothing She’s Worn in 40 Years
- Trkiye set to bring forward election date
- Rakhi Sawant arrested in Mumbai for using offensive language against Bollywood star
- Ukraine: Russia has repeatedly committed serious human rights violations (…)
- The 10 Best Hollywood TV Shows
- Victoria Silvstedt shows off her incredible figure in a white mini dress in Miami Beach
- Pakistan: Imran Khan says PTI has no contact with military
- Rishi Sunak injects more money into the South
- River Hawks Defeat UMBC, 81-75
- Inflation in Manado in North Sulawesi under control at 4%: Widodo
- Pathaan Box Office Estimate Day 1: Movie likely to open with Rs. 40+ cr. day 1; to emerge as Shah Rukh Khans second highest grossing opening day ever: Bollywood Box Office