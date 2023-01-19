Kate Hudson Models Cutout Velvet Dress at Poker Face Premiere – WWD

Kate Hudson got flustered for arriving at the “Poker Face” series premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, arriving on the red carpet in a black ALC dress.

Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’. Getty Images

The long dress had a slight cutout on her hip and a faux neckline, and was made of a crushed velvet-like material and fitted tightly around her waist and over her arms, creating a sculpted look. She worked with her longtime stylist, Sophie Lopez, for her first show outfit.

Kate Hudson Getty Images

Her hair was in a playful bun, with a few pieces left out to frame the front of her face. Her makeup included smoky blue eyeshadow, sharp eyeliner and a peachy pink gloss lip. She donned a pair of shiny cream-colored cowboy boots with a brown insole and trim.

(L-R) Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’. Getty Images

Hudson attends the series premiere among a host of other stars, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Benjamin Bratt and Maya Rudolph.

The series, a Peacock original, stars Natasha Lyonne and Adrien Brody. The plot centers on a woman who has been given the miraculous power to know whenever someone is lying, and she embarks on a journey where she can’t help but solve crimes along the way. The streaming series is directed by “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director Rian Johnson.

It’s Hudson’s latest style moment, as earlier this month she wore a dazzling Oscar de la Renta backless gown to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Hudson also showcased her fashion statements throughout the worldwide press tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starting with an Elie Saab sequin dress she wore to the film’s premiere on Nov. 14.

When not on the big screen, Hudson helms her Fabletics brand, which launched in 2013 with a focus on athleisure.

Peacock’s “Poker Face” is out January 26th.