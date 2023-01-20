Watch Katie Holmes Be The Center Of Attention While Wearing A Surprising See-Through Dress





Since Kate Holmes made its debut on in 1998, the world continued to be amazed by his screen work. But in her 25 years in Hollywood, she’s also made another name for herself: red carpet fashionista. The The actress proved it when she attended an event during New York Fashion Week in February 2018. While the week-long special occasion spotlighted the latest designs, people weren’t couldn’t help but turn around when Katie arrived in a sheer floral dress. The sheer fabric laid over what appeared to be a dark tank top. Other elements of the outfit included a collared neckline, a lace-up bow, and a tiered skirt that fell just above her ankles. While the look itself felt more feminine, Katie made sure to add some bolder touches by way of a pair of pointed patent leather boots. She also styled her short hair in a sleek side. As for her makeup, alum wore bold eyeliner and mauve lipstick to pull it all together. Bryan Beder//Getty Images Astrid Putter//Getty Images Shortly after the fashion event, the star shared a highlighted photo on on his Instagram. Fans not only noticed her NYFW look, but made sure to comment on how much they loved her as well. “So beautiful…one picture of perfection.” one person wrote. “Love the background. Such a great accent for your outfit,” another follower replied. “Love this dress,” another user remarked. The throwback outfit may have been a glimpse of his memorable picks. Later that same year, in September 2018, she mixed chic and sexy with a red cocktail dress. Most recently, Katie got people talking when she wore a nude crystal dress last November. Since she’s about to debut in the off-Broadway play the wanderers in a few weeks, it probably won’t be long before she shocks Hollywood again with another powerful look. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

