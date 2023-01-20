Celebrities make a splash at the Louis Vuitton and Rick Owens Paris fashion shows | paris fashion week





IIn an attention economy, fashion brands know that gaming gets as many eyes on their clothes as possible. At Paris fashion week on Thursday, they did so using an age-old tactic: stardom and hype. Rick Owens, a brand known for its fairly aesthetic, which includes high-heeled Perspex boots for men and a gothic affinity for black, had household names Usher and David and Victoria Beckham sitting front row. Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, had BTS member J-Hope watching the show, Rosalia performing and Colm Dillane, the founder of the KidSuper brand (worn by Neymar and Dua Lipa), as guest designer. The setting, a series of domestic spaces, from a teenage bedroom to a mid-century modern living room, was designed by filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry. The celebrities present played their part. Victoria Beckham posted a video of Owens’ show finale to her Instagram Stories with the caption: Congratulations Rick Owens! Kisses VB. J-Hope posted selfies of himself wearing Louis Vuitton ahead of the show. The hordes of fans outside the venue of the shows also helped build the hype. While Owens has a reputation for classics with a goth twist, the clothes on the catwalk on Thursday were a little more fantastical and included jackets with studded shoulders. Photograph: Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images After the Rick Owens show, Usher said he’s been a long-time fan, describing the designer as phenomenal. He doesn’t deviate, he’s consistent, the singer added. These are clothes you will have in your wardrobe forever. While Owens has earned a reputation for selling luxury classics with a goth twist, the clothes on the catwalk Thursday were a bit more fantastical. They included thigh-length flared leather leggings, jackets with horned shoulders, and coats with totally impractical inflatable sections. Owens has long pushed the increasingly mainstream men’s skirt trend and there were plenty of them here. Maybe David Beckham would have remembered his sarong moment 25 years ago. The Louis Vuitton show was designed for a demographic that lives on social media, jumping from app to app. The stimulation has been reinforced. The models walked on a catwalk and among the audience, and also interacted with the set by throwing darts at a dart board, drawing on the walls and rummaging through a drawer full of clothes. Rosalia played on a custom yellow car and bounced on a bed. The Louis Vuitton show played with logos and different sports, with outfits homage to motocross, skiing and hiking Photograph: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images There was also a movie playing and cameras spun capturing the show for live broadcast. Apparel, when it caught everyone’s attention, played with logos and different sports, with outfits paying homage to motocross, skiing and hiking. Boredom was not an option. Men’s fashion for Louis Vuitton is still in the shadow of former creative director Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021 at the age of 41. table. Dillane’s artistic take on streetwear is in line with Ablohs’ work at Louis Vuitton. It also demonstrates that his legacy continues to weigh heavily. Before Abloh, a streetwear brand working with one of the world’s most blue-chip luxury houses would have raised eyebrows. Now, that only increases the hype. Speculation on who will be appointed as the new creative director continues. Louis Vuitton said Dillane was a guest designer and was not taking on the job. British designers Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose have both been named as candidates. Wales Bonner, speaking after her show in Paris on Tuesday, denied she would take over. I’m really focused on Wales Bonner, she told the Guardian. For me, there is still a long way to go with that. Rose, meanwhile, has recently increased the kudos around her name. After designing stage outfits for Kendrick Lamar, his recent show at Florence’s Pitti was widely praised for its mix, as another magazine put it, of seriousness and silliness.

