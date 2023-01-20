Jennifer Lopez sparkles in a translucent dress for the film’s premiere





Jennifer Lopez brought the shine to the premiere of his latest film. The actress attended the Los Angeles event for Prime Video’s shotgun wedding out January 18, dazzling in a glitter ensemble at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA. As the star of the movie, she donned an outfit that, no less, positioned her as such. The Valentino Haute Couture body-dress duo consisted of a nude-coloured strapless undergarment, worn with a transparent long-sleeved dress adorned with rhinestones and sequins. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ at TCL Chinese Theater on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images A long draped yellow bow was tied around her waist under the garment, complete with a matching brightly colored clutch. The finished look was accessorized with shimmering platform pumps, intricate drop earrings and multiple rings. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ at TCL Chinese Theater on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Related: Jennifer Lopez Looks Angelic in All-White Outfit While Promoting New Movie For beauty, the actress sported a sleek pulled back bun hairstyle with soft glam makeup and a silver French manicure design. Appearing as a glitzy vision, Lopez posed alongside her co-star Josh Duhamelbeaming with delight as she flashed her pearly whites for the photos. The 51-year-old was stunned by the bride’s dignified choice, also uploading images to Instagram showing the flowing dress in motion, which only heightened its shimmering effect. “This look is amazing! 👏👏👏” the account belonging to the film commented on the post. Several fans also wrote adoring notes for the fashionable outfit, with one follower writing, “Lovvvveee this dress it’s intriguing to put the bow under the dress lovveeessss.” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ held at the TCL Chinese Theater on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Produced by J Lo herself and Ryan Reynolds, the film is a romantic comedy that follows main characters Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) as they reunite their families for a destination wedding. According to his course, as the dream ceremony begins to fall apart when they get cold feet after arriving at the scene, the couple are forced to come together to save their families from a dangerous hostage situation. . The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandezand Lenny Kravitzamong others. shotgun wedding releases January 27 on Prime Video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://parade.com/news/jennifer-lopez-sheer-sequin-rhinestone-dress-shotgun-wedding-movie-premiere-photos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos